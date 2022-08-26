The Company Makes the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen

Workhuman, the company revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace, announced today that it has been ranked on the annual Fastest Growing Companies Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company also announced it was chosen as the #1 leader in customer satisfaction by HRO Today's 2022 Baker's Dozen annual survey.

These two industry-leading awards exemplify Workhuman's commitment to delivering best-in-class software for companies across the globe. The companies featured on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have been successful and demonstrated resilience despite labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Workhuman has earned their spot on this prestigious list with 91% growth over the last three years.

Additionally, Workhuman has earned the number one spot on HRO Today's Annual Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Recognition. This is an independent analysis of feedback collected from more than 400 verified recognition customers and buyers. Workhuman's valued customers, who are championing cultures of recognition and connection within their organizations, have made it possible for Workhuman to make this list of top recognition providers for the past 12 years and to rank number one for the second consecutive year.

"Today, HR leaders across industries are facing unprecedented challenges. From the Great Resignation to growing economic uncertainty, the last three years have proved volatile for businesses in every industry," Workhuman's EVP of Customer Strategy, Chris French says. "Receiving these two awards for Workhuman's success despite these challenges proves our essential role in forging the future of work. On behalf of Workhuman I must thank our customers for their commitment to continually recognizing their workforces recognition is the key to unlocking employee engagement and business growth. It has never been more crucial than right now to focus on the teams that drive business success across every organization."

Workhuman's customers have set the standard for successful employee recognition programs. Engaging employees is more dynamic and nuanced than it ever has been in the current state of change all HR and business leaders are experiencing. Users of Workhuman's Social Recognition solution are fostering inclusive and human workplaces that drive employee satisfaction, productivity, retention, and recruitment. It is through the continued success and commitment of Workhuman's customers that these two award accomplishments were made possible.

Workhuman is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Management solutions. Workhuman inspires more than six million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman's mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

