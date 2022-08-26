INVISIO AB: INVISIO receives a second volume order for its Intercom system

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is receiving another volume order for the Intercom System, within a short period of time. The customer is the same European NATO country that placed a first order for the solution in July 2022. The new order is valued at SEK 14 million.

This is one more significant reference order for the new Intercom system. INVISIO estimates that the future needs of the customer may lead to further volume orders.

The systems are to be delivered in the third and fourth quarter of 2022 and the combined value is SEK 14 million.

"It is very gratifying that the customer now places a second order for the new Intercom system and we expect that there can come additional orders in the future from the same customer," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

About the Intercom system

The Intercom system is a new solution developed by INVISIO. The system enables simple and effective internal communication in vehicles, boats and helicopters, in a considerably more flexible way than has previously been possible, at a cost that is far below that of traditional solutions.

The Intercom system is already used in live environments and a number of customers have also certified the solution for use in Black Hawk-helicopters. These two successes are significant for the credibility of the solution and continued marketing.

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on August 26m 2022, at 14:00 CEST.

