Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("Sparq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on March 7, 2026 the Company received confirmation of a purchase order to supply 30,000 of its Q2000 Quad Microinverters (60 megawatts) for deployment in the Indian market. These microinverters represent another reoccurring order in connection with a long term partnership pursuant to the terms of the manufacturing and supply agreement announced by the Company on February 8, 2024.

"This purchase order reflects growing acceptance of Sparq's Quad microinverter platform in the Indian solar market and supports Sparq's strategy of expanding into high-volume international deployments. India is an important growth market for the Company and this order demonstrates strong customer confidence in the performance, reliability, and scalability of our technology," commented Dr. Praveen Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Sparq.

Sparq's proprietary inverter architecture significantly reduces hardware complexity through an advanced architecture based on differential geometric control methods. The design eliminates short-life electrolytic capacitors and minimizes power semiconductor stress, enabling an ultra-reliable inverter platform capable of matching or exceeding the operational life of PV modules while maximizing energy harvesting under varying operating conditions. The inverter also incorporates advanced capabilities that allow for the precise regulation of power flow, including zero-export operation where required.

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next-generation PV microinverters that redefine performance, reliability, and cost for residential and commercial solar. Its proprietary 'Quad' microinverter uniquely optimizes four PV modules with a single device- dramatically simplifying system design and installation while delivering a lower total cost of ownership than conventional solutions. Built from the ground up for longevity, Sparq's inverters eliminate failure-prone electrolytic capacitors and use advanced AI-driven algorithms to ensure ultra-high reliability. The result is a solar inverter platform engineered to last as long as the PV panels themselves- maximizing energy yield, uptime, and long-term value.

Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

