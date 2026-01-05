Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("Sparq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Praveen Jain, has been named as an Officer of the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada, the nation's highest civilian honour. The citation for Dr. Jain's appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada noted he is a leading inventor in electrical energy processing which has advanced efficient power generation, transmission and use through electronics and that he has shaped the field while mentoring more than 100 trainees, earning recognition as an outstanding educator and innovator.

Ravi Sood, Chairman of the Company, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Sparq family, I would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations on this monumental and well deserved tribute."

Upon receiving the honour, Dr. Jain commented: "It is absolutely the greatest honour for me to receive this recognition from the Governor General of Canada."

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. Sparq has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings. Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279452

Source: SPARQ Systems Inc.