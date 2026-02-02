Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("Sparq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Blaze Capital (the "Consultant") to provide certain corporate communications services to the Company, which may include Investor Relations Activities as defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Consultant will, among other things, initiate and maintain contact with the financial community, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities.

The term of the agreement with the Consultant (the "Consulting Agreement") shall commence on February 2, 2026 for a period of 12 months, unless terminated earlier. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay the Consultant a fee of US$50,000 plus applicable taxes for the 12 month term, payable on a monthly basis. Upon termination of the Consulting Agreement, the Consultant shall have no claims against the Company except for any earned but unpaid fees. The Consultant is an arm's-length party to the Company.

The retention of the Consultant on the terms set out in the Consulting Agreement is subject to regulatory approval by TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. Sparq has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings. Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

ABOUT BLAZE CAPITAL

Blaze Capital is a corporate communications and investor awareness firm founded in 2018 by fintech entrepreneur and market educator Justin Caron. Blaze Capital works with select public companies to support investor communications, market awareness, and strategic messaging through digital media and educational content.

Mr. Caron is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Algo, a financial technology platform focused on market research and investor education. Through Blaze Capital and The Algo, he has built and engaged a global audience of over 200,000 retail investors through online content and community platforms.

Cautionary Note

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

