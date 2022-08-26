Alation, Inc.: Alation Named to Constellation ShortList for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging, and Data Governance for Third Consecutive Year

Alation recognized as a top digital leader reinventing operations and transforming business models

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022, the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , today announced it was once again named to the Constellation ShortList for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging, and Data Governance in Q3 2022 . The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.



Alation Data Catalog is the first data catalog to combine artificial intelligence with human collaboration so everyone across the organization can easily understand, find, and trust data. Enterprise data catalogs have become essential in modern data architecture , gaining popularity as a platform that increases data visibility to all users across an organization. Alation pioneered the data catalog market, and combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 400 enterprises, including 25% of Fortune 100 companies, drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation.

"For years, data governance has been challenging for organizations. Policies were easy to define, but hard to implement. Data sprawled across systems, and individuals struggled to find, use, and make sense of their data," said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder of Alation. "We are taking a people-first approach to data governance by combining the power of automation and continuous improvement to deliver high-quality, trusted, and compliant data to our customers. This recognition validates our commitment to providing leading data governance solutions to our customers."

"Data is fundamental to setting organizations apart from their competition," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "Yet, data comes with unique challenges as it must be accessible, well-governed, and compliant. Today's tools must provide both confidence and value by empowering these organizations to gain insight, drive decision-making, improve customer experience, generate new business models, and more."

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."



Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

This recognition comes on the heels of Alation being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2022 Vendor Assessment for the second consecutive year. Alation was also named a top vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Data Catalog Market Study for the sixth consecutive year and received the highest overall rating based on end-user feedback. In June, Alation was recognized as Data Governance Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, for the second consecutive year.

