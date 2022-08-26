The "Estonia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Estonia progresses with 5G services

Estonia's telecom regulator first announced plans to auction three licences in the 3.6GHz range for in February 2019. This spectrum was to be used for 5G services, but the auction was cancelled soon afterwards after wireless ISPs complained that the auction terms favoured the existing MNOs, and that a fourth licence should have been offered to encourage a new market entrant.

The regulator responded by asserting that three licenses would have provided for improved network speed and capacity, clearly two important considerations given the growth in mobile data traffic anticipated from subscribers adopting 5G services.

One consideration was that Russia uses the 3.6-3.8GHz range for military communications, and there could be cross-border interference pending Russia's migration to other spectrum bands. Estonia cannot yet use spectrum in the 700MHz for 5G since Russia still uses that spectrum for TV broadcasting.

The auction was eventually started in May 2022. Elisa secured one of the three licenses on offer, having bid €7.206 million (against a reserve price of €1.597 million).

This license has less stringent restrictions placed on it in relation to areas bordering with Russia. The auction for the second available licence has attracted interest from Telia, Tele2, and Bite Lietuva. This licence is for 130MHz (3410-3800MHz), with the same reserve price.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authorities

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

Estonian Information Society Strategy

Legislation

E-government

E-commerce

E-education

E-health

Fixed network operators

Overview of operators

Telia Estonia

Tele2 Estonia

Elisa

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

Smart infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

