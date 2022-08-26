The "Estonia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Estonia progresses with 5G services
Estonia's telecom regulator first announced plans to auction three licences in the 3.6GHz range for in February 2019. This spectrum was to be used for 5G services, but the auction was cancelled soon afterwards after wireless ISPs complained that the auction terms favoured the existing MNOs, and that a fourth licence should have been offered to encourage a new market entrant.
The regulator responded by asserting that three licenses would have provided for improved network speed and capacity, clearly two important considerations given the growth in mobile data traffic anticipated from subscribers adopting 5G services.
One consideration was that Russia uses the 3.6-3.8GHz range for military communications, and there could be cross-border interference pending Russia's migration to other spectrum bands. Estonia cannot yet use spectrum in the 700MHz for 5G since Russia still uses that spectrum for TV broadcasting.
The auction was eventually started in May 2022. Elisa secured one of the three licenses on offer, having bid €7.206 million (against a reserve price of €1.597 million).
This license has less stringent restrictions placed on it in relation to areas bordering with Russia. The auction for the second available licence has attracted interest from Telia, Tele2, and Bite Lietuva. This licence is for 130MHz (3410-3800MHz), with the same reserve price.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authorities
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Digital economy
- Estonian Information Society Strategy
- Legislation
- E-government
- E-commerce
- E-education
- E-health
Fixed network operators
- Overview of operators
- Telia Estonia
- Tele2 Estonia
- Elisa
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Smart infrastructure
Appendix Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1bs58
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005313/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900