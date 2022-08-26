The "Belgium Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Belgium's telecom sector sees further consolidation
There is considerable competition in Belgium's telecom market, particularly in the fixed broadband segment. The mobile market is dominated by Proximus, Telenet, and Orange Belgium.
The preference among customers for bundled services has prompted the MNOs to revamp their strategies. By the end of 2021 about 46% of all triple play offers included mobile (compared to only 16.6% at the end of 2014).
In practice, MNOs must be positioned to offer fixed-line services, and the viability of mobile-only providers weakened some years ago. Proximus and Telenet (the latter owned by Liberty Global, and having more than 1.7 million fixed broadband subscribers and about 2.95 million mobile subscribers as of March 2022) are both well position to provide bundled services.
Maintain its competitive position in this market was one of the key reasons for Orange Belgium to acquire VOO (which operates in the French-speaking part of the country) in late 2021, so enabling the operator to expand the reach of its bundled offers.
At the time of the deal, VOO's HFC network reached 1.8 million premises (offering data rates of up to 1Gb/s). Coverage in Wallonia was 99%, while coverage in Brussels was 34%. Under Orange, VOO has stepped up its investment in FttP infrastructure, and in mid-2022 it was able to expand the reach of its 1Gb/s service to a number of other towns across the country.
VOO expected that by the end of 2023 of would provide a gigabit service to half of all premises in Wallonia, and across all of the Brussels region.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- Proximus
- COLT Telecom
- Orange Belgium
- Scarlet (formerly KPN Belgium)
- Tele2 Belgium
- Telenet
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Next Generation Network (NGN)
- International infrastructure
- Cloud services
- Smart meters
Appendix Historic data
