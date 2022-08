Hydro Systems requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20220804005824 issued August 4, 2022 "Belmont Laundry Saves Time and Money with Hydro Smart Dispensing Solutions" be killed.

The release was issued by Hydro Systems without prior authorization from Belmont Laundry.

A replacement release will not be issued.

Contacts:

Saman Ali

Mulberry Marketing Communications

+44 20 7928 7676

sali@mulberrymc.com