Fellowship for Performing Arts: World Premiere of C.S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In Announced for October 13-23, 2022 in North Texas

New Multimedia Theatrical Experience to Debut in North Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / From Fellowship for Performing Arts, the producers of The Screwtape Letters, and starring award-winning actor Max McLean, comes the world premiere of a dazzling, new theatrical experience that will take you Further Up & Further In the wit and wisdom of C.S. Lewis.

After three years of development, C.S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In arrives at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson, TX 75082-4332 from Oct.13-23, 2022.

"When Lewis moved from vigorous debunker to believer, it wasn't obvious he would become the most influential Christian writer of the past hundred years," said actor and playwright Max McLean. "Why did the BBC give Lewis a national audience to deliver unprecedently popular radio talks that would become Mere Christianity? How did Hitler's devious charm influence the writing of The Screwtape Letters? What made Lewis such an effective apologist/evangelist to skeptics? Was it prayer? His expectation of the second coming? Or was it his deep longing for Heaven that also inspired much of his writing including Narnia and The Great Divorce?"

Using C.S. Lewis' own words, Further Up & Further In explores these questions and more through an immersive, state-of-the-art theatrical experience of startling imagery, evocative music, and Lewis' amazing storytelling. Further Up & Further In is a standalone production that builds on the story of Lewis' conversion as a young man told in the nationwide hit play C.S. Lewis on Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert.

The award-winning creative team is led by Kelly Tighe, set design (National Tour, Cats), John Gromada's original score (Broadway, Tony Nomination, The Trip to Bountiful), Harry Feiner's visual imagery (Off-Broadway, Paradise Lost) and Geoffrey Fishburn's lighting (Off-Broadway, Martin Luther on Trial), all under the direction of Ken Denison (The Lion King, associate producer).

C.S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In fall 2022 tour also includes:

Peace Center, Greenville, South Carolina, Sept. 22-25

Straz Center, Tampa, Florida, Oct. 1-2

Sunrise Theatre, Fort Pierce, Florida, Oct. 8

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 18-20

Aronoff Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 2-4

Founded by Artistic Director Max McLean, Fellowship for Performing Arts is a New York City-based production company whose mission is to produce theatre and film from a Christian worldview to engage a diverse audience. In addition to annual seasons at Theatre Row in New York City, it produces coast-to-coast tours in both major performing arts venues and university theatres. McLean is the 2022 recipient of the C.S. Lewis Foundation Award for Distinguished Lifetime Contributions in Faith and Dramatic Arts.

FPA also produced the hit film The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis, which is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube, as well as to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray.

For more information visit, FPAtheatre.com.

Performance Details

What: C.S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In

When: Oct. 13-23

Where: Eisemann Center, Dallas, Texas

Ticket Prices: $39-$99

For groups of 10 or more. Email groups@fpatheatre.com

$30 under 30, at the box office, ID required

Ways to Purchase:

Online: CSLewisonStage.com

Phone: 972-744-4650

Box Office: Monday through Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm and one hour prior to all ticketed performances.

Produced by Fellowship for Performing Arts

630 9th Avenue, Suite 1409, New York NY 10036

Written and performed by Max McLean

Directed by Ken Denison

Ken Denison, Executive Producer

Kelly James Tighe, Scenic Design

Michael Bevins, Costume Design

Geoffrey D. Fishburn, Lighting Design

John Gromada, Original Music & Sound Design

Harry Feiner, Projections Design

Matt Deinhart, Associate Projections Design

Sandra Drewes, Lighting Programmer

Sofia Claudino, Projections Assistant

Bradley Gowers, Associate Sound

Lew Mead, Production Supervisor and Stage Manager

Aruba Productions, General Management

