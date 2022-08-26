Razore Rock Resources Inc.: Razore Rock Announces Extension of Expenditure Obligations on Its True Blue Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Razore Rock Resources Inc. ("Razore Rock" or the "Company") (CSE:RZR) wishes to announce that, further to its press release of October 9, 2019, it has signed an Amendment Agreement with True North Gems Inc. to extend the expenditure obligations pursuant to the Option Agreement dated October 8, 2019. The Company had the option to earn a 70% working interest in the True Blue Property by issuing 600,000 shares (which have been issued) and expending an aggregate of $300,000 on the Property by November 30, 2022. The Company made the initial $50,000 expenditure on the Property. In consideration for the issuance of 50,000 common shares, the terms of the Option Agreement have been amended to extend the expenditure of the remaining $250,000 to $100,000 on or before November 30, 2023 and a further $150,000 on or before November 30, 2024. All other terms of the Option Agreement remain unchanged. The Amendment Agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

