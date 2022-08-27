Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NutsPayToken (NUTSPAY) on August 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NUTSPAY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 29, 2022.





Revolutionizing Cambodia's economy with blockchain, NutsPay builds a new financial system to support the cashew nut market in Cambodia. Its native token NutsPayToken (NUTSPAY) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NutsPay

Poverty has always been a serious issue in Cambodia where 80% of the population are unbanked. To solve this problem, NutsPay was created as a social lending project for the cashew nut market using blockchain technology.

With the support of Top Planning, a Japanese company, Ms. Ing Laihout, a female entrepreneur in Cambodia, set up a company that now has 110 employees. It sells its own brand of cashew nuts, Madame Lai Hout's Cashew Nuts, and is leading the cashew nut industry in Cambodia. With the support of NutsPay, its goal is to create a sustainable community where young people can work for fair compensation in their hometowns, and to achieve the No. 1 cashew nuts market share in the world.

SHANTI will provide blockchain-based financial services with NutsPay. It's a social lending service that allows users to lend money to anyone in the world via SHANTI platform. The goal is to enrich the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who do not have access to financial services, i.e., borrowing or investing.

Besides these financial services, payroll and other payments can also be made with NutsPay. It envisions that about 200,000 cashew nut farmers and workers will first use NutsPay to receive their salaries and for payments.

In addition to cashew nut, the NutsPay system can also be applied to other agricultural products in Cambodia. While the Cambodian government is pushing for a national policy on cashew nut market and has positioned it as a growth industry, NutsPay could become one of the official currencies of Cambodia in the future.

About NUTSPAY Token

NutsPayToken (NUTSPAY) is the native token of NutsPay ecosystem. It is created to encourage people in the cashew nut market to use digital money services and digitalize shopping and other payments in daily lives. It also provides financial services such as lending and investment, as well as DeFi and GameFi.

Based on BEP-20, NUTSPAY has a total supply of 10 trillion (i.e. 10,000,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 29, 2022, investors who are interested in the NutsPay investment can easily buy and sell NUTSPAY token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

