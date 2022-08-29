Beauty industry vet Jon Arnold returns to EMEA to lead growth acceleration

Stefanie Gebauer brings skin and hair expertise to drive critical SEA development

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today strengthened its commercial leadership with the appointment of Jon Arnold as President, EMEA, and Stefanie Gebauer as President, Southeast Asia. The two leaders will join BeautyHealth's Executive Committee and drive end-to-end commercial operations in their respective regions, overseeing in-market teams, the local P&L, go-to-market strategy, marketing and sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005232/en/

Stefanie Gebauer, President, Southeast Asia, BeautyHealth (Photo: Business Wire)

The appointments are part of an ambitious Master Plan for BeautyHealth, as the company accelerates to capture share in the booming global beauty-health market-a large and growing space at the intersection of beauty, aesthetics, health and wellness. These categories are ripe for disruption through the application of superior beauty technology, which BeautyHealth is known for from its category-creating Hydrafacial platform.

Jon and Stefanie assume responsibility for increasing Hydrafacial's omnichannel penetration within medical, spa, retail and hospitality locations; and fostering the growth of the Hydrafacial Nation, a global community of provider and consumer "skinthusiasts" dedicated to the brand. As part of this, they will lead the planned rollout of Hydrafacial's next generation delivery system, Syndeo, in EMEA and APAC in 2023.

"I am thrilled to have Jon and Stefanie come aboard. They round out a global commercial team that has delivered record results in recent quarters and stand to boost BeautyHealth's performance in some of our most important growth regions," said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick.

A longtime commercial leader, Jon has built teams and strategies to drive growth and turnaround for consumer product businesses around the world. Most recently he served as Chief Commercial Officer for the Americas at French spirits group Rémy Cointreau. Prior, he spent more than 20 years at beauty conglomerate L'Oréal, including as General Manager for the Australia Consumer Products division, where he led a strategic return of the group to profitability.

"Jon is a beauty industry veteran, who has delivered transformational growth time and again, making him well suited to lead our EMEA business, where the opportunity for expansion and penetration is enormous. He is a collaborative and visionary leader, who no doubt will inspire our EMEA team to new heights," added Andrew.

"I am delighted to join Andrew and the rest of the BeautyHealth team as it embarks on its next growth chapter. Personally, I am very excited and honored to lead the EMEA Team," said Jon. "Hydrafacial's unique technologies and category-disrupting mindset are incredibly exciting, and there is a huge opportunity to deliver our great products and innovations to address the beauty needs of millions more consumers across the continent."

Stefanie is a Southeast Asia beauty expert, leading luxury skin and hair care brands in the region over the past two decades. She drove the in-region business for Shiseido Prestige brands, John Master Organics, Aesop and L'Oréal, and advised consumer products and retail clients at Monitor Deloitte and Kearney.

"Stefanie, as our lead for Southeast Asia, brings a deep background of APAC brand marketing and beauty experience. She is quick, precise and deeply in tuned with the most important market trends. She will add a critical perspective to our overall business and lead our next phase of explosive growth," said Andrew.

"I am excited to join BeautyHealth to expand and drive the business and brand awareness in the Southeast Asia region. I look forward to working with Andrew and the team at BeautyHealth to create value and growth across new markets, accelerating the global presence for the company," said Stefanie.

BeautyHealth has recently taken a more focused approach in APAC, splitting the regional leadership in two-North Asia and Southeast Asia-with a dedicated President and teams in each of the sub-regions. This bifurcated focus allows teams on the ground to better respond to the unique needs of each country and truly harness the potential of APAC

Med-Tech industry veteran, Mingo Ku continues to lead the North Asia region where he has been delivering excellent results despite the China Covid lock-downs. He is focused on building up the sales and marketing infrastructure in the region to position BeautyHealth for rapid expansion.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, we are personalizing skincare solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https://Hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005232/en/

Contacts:

Press: BeautyHealth@the193.com

Investors: BeautyHealthIR@the193.com