Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Sterling Stock Picker, the innovative creator of a unique program that helps people of all financial backgrounds and abilities create the perfect stock portfolio, was recently named as a finalist for a major software award, a reflection of the company's dedication to its growing user base.

The company was nominated for this year's Software as a Service (SaaS) awards for the category "Best SaaS Product for Financial Services."

"Sterling Stock Picker is a worthy finalist of the SaaS Awards as its SaaS solution takes the industry a step forward," says James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, "It was a pleasant surprise to see so many innovative solutions in the shortlist, but the Sterling Stock Picker proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice to make it to the next stage, with every possibility of being selected as the ultimate category winner." Sterling Stock Picker's software easily qualifies it for this category.

Sterling Stock Picker is the creation of Jaden Sterling, who developed the creative and effective stock selection software known as North Star. Investors regardless of experience use this software to easily build their own stock portfolio based on their personal investing preferences and risk tolerance.

North Star's algorithm is based on the 11 most crucial metrics for purchasing shares, which Sterling Stock Picker uses to inform investors when to buy, sell, hold, or avoid particular stocks. While that may seem complex, Sterling Stock Picker's sophisticated format allows for quick and simple stock picking.

"Being a finalist in a highly competitive year for the SaaS Awards is a special honor. It shows how Sterling Stock Picker truly excels at adding value for its users," Sterling said after his company was named a finalist in the financial services category. "To be awarded this recognition in the SaaS Awards, the SaaS industry's de facto recognition platform, is an immense honor. It shows a genuine commitment to excellence and innovation from our team. It also is a credit to how much we've helped our subscribers."

The company has seen four years of consistent growth and positive results, shown by its ever-growing customer base across North America.

Investors who want to take control of their finances are embracing the Sterling Stock Picker, with about 75 percent of customers being women and 25 percent being men, ages 35-55. The tips that the company offers for succeeding in the stock market are as diverse as the client base.

Customers frequently testify to the many benefits of the Sterling Stock Picker, including how it makes investing in stocks simple-particularly for those who lack time to study the stock market or have little money to invest.

"Most of our customers haven't invested on their own before, but they want to learn how," says Sterling. "Our software simplifies the investing process and gets them on a solid path to investing, and we see that as another great reward."

And even though Sterling reiterates his gratitude at being named as a finalist for a SaaS award, he says the most rewarding aspect of his work is receiving grateful client feedback. "Being able to make someone's financial dreams more achievable is an unbeatable feeling."

The team at Sterling Stock Picker aims to change how investing and wealth building is done. For more information, visit SterlingStockPicker.com to get started today.

