

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said the data from the MOMENTUM 3 trial showed its HeartMate 3 heart pump extended survival of advanced heart failure patients by at least five years. Results of the five-year study showed an improved survival rate of 58% with the HeartMate 3 compared to 44% with the HeartMate II. Also, the greater survival for HeartMate 3 patients was largely associated with a reduction in deaths due to stroke, clotting and bleeding.



The company also noted that the latest MOMENTUM 3 data showed that the five-year survival for HeartMate 3 patients is approaching the five-year survival rates of heart transplant recipients who have a similar risk profile.



