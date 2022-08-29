Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - International online recruitment platform Ohires has announced that it is focusing on hiring Ukrainians. During the hostilities in that country, many job seekers and employers can expect a 100% discount on the company's services. This campaign becomes especially necessary in the face of mass unemployment and a thinning financial safety cushion of Ukrainian specialists.

Ohires has been providing human resource management services internationally for 3 years. Even though the main office of the organization is located in Dubai, Ohires has actively cooperated and continues to collaborate with Ukrainian specialists. The company helps them to find a decent job. What is critical is that the recruiters' services do not cost the candidates a cent. Remuneration for the work done searching and evaluating candidates, accompanying them to meetings with the customer, and processing documentation is paid by the employer if they successfully pass the interview.

As the labor market in this country became unstable, Ohires decided to facilitate cooperation with Ukrainian workers who are ready to work remotely or relocate. The specialisms of these people vary, as Ohires interacts not only with programmers, but also with marketers, managers, industrial designers, engineers, and other sought-after professionals. At the time of writing this article, the campaign for preferential employment of certain specialist groups is still in effect. These groups include:

persons who have been participants in military operations since 2014;

volunteers who actively and repeatedly assisted the armed forces of Ukraine;

participants of territorial defense;

the immediate families of soldiers.

On the candidate's side, the hiring process differs from Ohires' earlier practice in that there is now the possibility of part-time employment. Authorized Ohires HR managers clarify a candidate's membership of one of the preferential groups during the first interview using a series of qualifying questions that have been formulated. If the criteria are met, the candidate can expect greater favor from the employer. Meanwhile, the employer can significantly reduce its costs for recruitment services. Usually, Ohires' fee for one employed specialist is 18% of their annual salary, but employers do not pay anything when hiring an employee belonging to one of the preferential groups. This campaign does not dilute the requirement for technical skills or soft skills, but it does increase the chance of the candidate finding a job more quickly.

A feature and prime example of Ohires' core business is the creation of remote teams and offices. To hire remote workers, a company just needs to sign a contract online and fill out a special form on ohires.com.

Ohires' socially responsible business policy aims to offer a high chance of employment to people who have been forced out of their normal rhythm of life due to the war. This campaign is intended to focus the attention of hiring companies on the defenders of peace and democracy from Ukraine.

Ohires, an online recruitment platform, contributes to the development of Ukraine's economy and the well-being of its residents.

Company: Ohires Inc.

E-mail: support@ohires.com

Website: https://ohires.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ohires/

Media contact: Volodymyr Malyshkin

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134941