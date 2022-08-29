MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Selected by the American Probation and Parole Association to Provide Virtual Health Benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that American Probation and Parole Association ("APPA") has selected MediXall's wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), to provide virtual health benefits at a special APPA member rate. The arrangement will allow APPA members to purchase a Health Karma membership to manage their health through access to $0-copay virtual primary, urgent, and behavioral health care consultation, including virtual pet care. Plus, Health Karma memberships provide APPA members with significant discounts on prescriptions, dental care, eye care, hearing, and vitamins and supplements.

As the voice of the community corrections industry for nearly 50 years, APPA serves as the field's leading professional membership association. The organization's work is supported by over 30,000 passionate APPA members throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as other countries actively involved in strengthening community corrections work.

APPA has members at all levels of government and the private sector, including:

community corrections professionals, service providers, libraries and educators, research students, volunteers, concerned citizens, corporations, public policy advocates, and others with an interest in criminal and juvenile justice. Everything APPA does is aimed at reducing recidivism to keep our communities safe. That means strengthening the role of the community corrections industry.

"The work that our members undertake is extremely stressful." said Veronica Ballard Cunningham, Executive Director/CEO of APPA, "Having immediate 24/7/365 access to urgent medical and behavioral healthcare to address both the physical and mental well-being of our members, along with the other Health Karma benefits including telehealth for our pets is an excellent benefit which will help to reduce the cost of healthcare."

"It's an honor to have entered into an endorsed sponsorship agreement with APPA which provides a national collective voice for the community corrections industry. Their membership takes on a tremendous burden to keep our communities safe. That is why Health Karma as a company is committed to supporting our community corrections personnel and their families" said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "This opportunity is another example of our growing partnership with associations coming together to deliver the Health Karma mission of providing well-being solutions for life with easy affordable access to physical and mental health services. Health Karma is here to make a difference as is APPA."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official corporate website: www.healthkarmagroup.com and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information on the American Probation and Parole Association, visit http://www.appa-net.org

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www. healthkarmagroup.com.

