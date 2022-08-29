Futuristic regenerative health company uses star power & online prescriptive healthcare to boost wellness from the convenience of home

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Nu Image Medical®, an industry-leading online telehealth and wellness provider, today announced that they have partnered with global phenomenon Carmen Electra, an American actress, model, and entertainer, to reach a wider audience for their leading-edge individualized online programs, prescriptions, and supplements.





Global Celebrity Carmen Electra Partners with Nu Image Medical

Hundreds of thousands of patients struggle with obesity, hair loss, and other private health matters. Nu Image Medical is a trusted and caring platform that has been providing patient services nationally since 2004. Both a leader in regenerative medicine and the telehealth industry, their telemedicine platform specializes in the WAYT-less diet, physical health, hair loss treatments, hormone replacement therapy, and other anti-aging programs.

"I could not be more thrilled to bring Carmen Electra on as a partner in Nu Image. Through this collaboration, we feel we will be able to reach a huge audience which ultimately translates into helping more people," said Andreas Dettlaff, Founder and CEO of Nu Image Medical. "We have spent years and years perfecting our unique compounded medications which give lasting results."

Carmen Electra is a model, actress, television personality, singer, and dancer. She is best known for hosting the MTV game show Singled Out, starring in the TV series Baywatch, and dancing with the Pussycat Dolls. She has made multiple appearances in Playboy magazine and has had roles in films such as Scary Movie, Date Movie, and Meet the Spartans.

"I am beyond excited to have partnered with Nu Image to help get their products out to customers in need. Their proprietary compounded prescription programs will help consumers all across America in multiple areas to increase the quality of their life," said Electra.

Nu Image Medical is looking to set the standard for patients in need of quality and expert medical care without boundaries. With Carmen Electra now on the team, the company looks forward to helping even more patients thrive via a new and updated approach to achieving optimum health and wellness.

For more information, please visit www.nuimagemedical.com or call 1-888-520-3438.

####

About Nu Image Medical®

Nu Image Medical® has been a leading wellness provider since 2004. The company offers virtual telecommunication options such as telemedicine or telehealth. Nu Image Medical® offers a new and futurist approach to achieving optimal health and wellness. It sets the standard for patients looking to receive quality medical care without boundaries.

The Nu Image Medical® mission is to provide superior medical assistance as well as patient access to quality prescription medication and supplements more conveniently and easily without the inconvenience and costs of visiting a physician's office. To learn more, visit nuimagemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Rossin

Samantha@kevinharrington.tv

563-329-0589





Nu Image Medical

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135176