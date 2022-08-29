Baluch Capital Invests $2 Million in Amazon Businesses Through Nobility lending

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Global eCommerce sales are expected to grow to $6.54 trillion by 2022. That's almost double the $3.53 trillion in sales generated in 2017, and it's only a matter of time until it becomes the dominant force in shopping. By understanding the trends driving this growth, retailers can stay ahead of the curve and keep their businesses relevant in the years to come. As businesses become better at offering flawless online services, retail eCommerce sales will continue to grow exponentially. Amazon generated $470 billion in revenue in 2021, making it the third largest company in the world by revenue. In the past five years, Amazon's valuation has skyrocketed, from $172 billion in 2015 to an estimated $1.6 trillion in 2022.

Baluch Capital announced that the company provided $2 million in loans through its platform to Amazon sellers under its portfolio of social lending relationships that support Amazon Sellers across the US. This round of funding was made available to borrowers through Nobility Lending, a peer-to-peer lending platform that allows Amazon Sellers to grow their e-commerce business.

The additional funds will help us reach out to more entrepreneurs and ensure financial aid for their Amazon businesses. "The Nobility Lending model is lending Amazon sellers seeking liquidity for their inventory purchases and want to continue to grow rather than sell out," said Amir Baluch, CEO at Baluch Capital. "With no set payments, terms, and dollar amounts, the Nobility Lending model offers flexibility to Amazon sellers who want to continue to grow rather than sell out."

We will continuously raise debt to finance our investment operations and expand our e-commerce business. We have a lot of equity right now on many amazon stores, which we can use to raise capital, so in the next 18 to 24 months, we wouldn't plan on doing any equity raises. This will allow us to raise even more money to grow our business further.

With global e-commerce set to exceed $5 trillion this year, according to Statista, Amir Baluch, MD, Founder of Baluch Capital, said Nobility Lending had decided to "go all in" on its e-commerce strategy.

How Nobility Funding Works

The Nobility Lending Company typically provides capital to the Seller, who then repays the lending company every 30 days using the revenues from sales on the e-commerce platform.

The credit team at Nobility Lending assesses the feasibility of applications. By doing so, the team can perform a thorough risk analysis.

When assessing financing needs, the team assesses qualitative factors such as organization size and structure, human resources, and equity, as well as quantitative factors, such as forecasted revenues, operating expenses, and working capital needs.

Monthly turnover

Cash flow (for example, the past 12 months)

Stock analysis (flow of goods, materials management)

Sales performance

Afterward, the Nobility lending Platform extends credit limits (credit allowance) to the Seller.

About Baluch Capital

Baluch Capital is an investment company that partners with accredited investors to increase their wealth beyond traditional investment platforms. Our financial experts work with each investor to develop a personalized investment plan that considers their unique goals and objectives. We pride ourselves on providing our clients with the best possible returns on their investment, and our track record speaks for itself. Contact us today to learn more about our services if you're looking for a way to grow your wealth and achieve your financial goals.

