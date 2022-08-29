C Spire Launches Inflation Retaliation, Providing Relief During Tough Times

12 months of free wireless for new activations

RIDGELAND, MS / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, has launched Inflation Retaliation, a new wireless initiative that helps consumers fight back against the effects of inflation.

As a part of Inflation Retaliation, for a limited time, C Spire will provide 12 months of wireless service free on any new line. Both new and current customers are eligible for this year of free wireless.

"Inflation has hit our area hard," said Craig Jackson, general manager of Wireless Markets at C Spire. "We hear it from our customers, and we see it in the communities we serve. That's why we're launching 12 months of free wireless to help our customers."

Here's how the 12 months of free wireless offer works:

Bring an existing phone or buy a new one.

Select the Unlimited50 plan. The Unlimited50 plan provides customers with unlimited talk, text and basic data with 50GB.

Wireless service will be free of charge for 12 months with a 36-month agreement, though taxes and fees still apply.

After the first year, customers on the Unlimited50 plan will be billed at $50/month with enrollment in AutoPay.

Consumers interested in the Inflation Retaliation offers at C Spire can visit their local C Spire store for more details or learn more at https://cspire.com .

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses and enterprises. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news . For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire .

