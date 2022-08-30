National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (Section 11.3)
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 11, 2022.
Common Shares represented at the Meeting: 1,890,056
Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 25,589,139
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 7.39%
|MATTERS VOTED UPON
|VOTING RESULTS(1)
|Votes in Favour
|Votes Against
|Abstained or
Non Voted
|1.
|The number of directors was fixed at four(2)
|1,687,356 (99.55%)
|7,614 (0.45%)
|177,649
|2.
|Election of Directors
|John Lee(3)
|1,681,378 (99.2%)
|0
|191,241 (0.8%)
|Greg Hall(3)
|1,680,839 (99.17%)
|0
|191,780 (0.83%)
|Masateru Igata(3)
|1,683,242 (99.31%)
|0
|189,377 (0.69%)
|Marc Leduc(2)
|1,685,959 (98.8%)
|0
|186,660 (0.53%)
|3.
|Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company and directors were authorized to set their remuneration.
|1,850,153 (98.8%)
|0
|22,466 (1.2%)
Notes
- A total of 87 shareholders were present in person or by proxy representing 1,890,056 shares at the Meeting; and
- There were 177,649 non-votes reported by the Scrutineer of the Meeting on resolution 1.
Date: August 29, 2022
Vancouver, British Columbia
