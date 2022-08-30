Project Nexus expects to break ground on a canal-top solar project in the fall, with completion targeted by the end of 2023.From pv magazine USA In February, pv magazine reported on Project Nexus, which planned to install solar panels over California canals. Now that project is about to move forward with, groundbreaking planned for the fall. The Turlock Irrigation District (TID) is partnering with the Department of Water Resource (DWR), Solar AquaGrid, and the University of California, Merced in the project funded by the State of California. The project will include energy storage to study how ...

