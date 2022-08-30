Green aerospace company SATAVIA chooses RKVST Team to provide immutable evidence trails for aviation industry carbon offsets

RKVST, a leading provider of supply chain integrity, transparency and trust, announces a Free and subscription-based Team tier of its award-winning enterprise SaaS solution, allowing organizations of any size to collaborate on and share data in near real-time, confident in the trustworthiness of that data.

The RKVST platform removes the hassles, mistakes and risk associated with the manual processes and paperwork involved in sharing data across organizations, enabling all partners in the supply chain to collaborate and work with a single source of truth. RKVST does this by capturing the identity of sources and origin of data, enforcing sharing and visibility rules with strong cryptography, and underpinning that with distributed ledger technology that prevents forgery, back-dating or shredding of evidence. Together, provenance, governance and immutability bring the right level of trust in data for faster, confident decisions with lower business risk for organizations.

Jon Geater, chief technology and product officer at RKVST, says:

"With the RKVST Free tier, we are making our award-winning enterprise blockchain accessible to the mainstream market. Delivering integrity, transparency and trust to digital supply chains is now available to everyone with a single API call or a single click. RKVST ensures that the right data gets to the right place at the right time, matching the speed and complexity challenges of today's digital infrastructure and delivering the continuous assurance required for zero trust architecture."

Cost and complexity have traditionally been barriers for unifying supply chain operations, making them the preserve of large government agencies and enterprises, and where small suppliers are often left out. This creates blind spots that increase security and business risks for the entire supply chain as well as significant amounts of human resource spent auditing and validating partner data. RKVST is changing all of that by delivering a range of service options to suit organizations of every size. RKVST Free provides DevOps and R&D professionals with a try-before-you-buy option, and a free-forever service for small businesses. RKVST Team employs a pay-as-you-grow model for increased asset capacity, more features and more users per account tenancy.

Green aerospace company SATAVIA is using RKVST to provide transparent continuous asset assurance for the complex and often opaque carbon offset market in the aviation industry. By enabling aircraft operators to forecast, prevent, quantify and offset surface warming caused by aircraft-generated condensation trails or contrails, aviation's per-flight climate impact can be reduced by up to 60%. SATAVIA started out using RKVST Free, transitioning to RKVST Team as their user and asset capacity needs increased.

Dr Adam Durant, chief executive officer, SATAVIA, says:

"SATAVIA's ClimateTech platform DECISIONX:NETZERO optimizes aircraft flight plans for contrail prevention and quantifies climate benefit in terms of avoided surface warming. Immutable storage of flight-by-flight data, with clear oversight of provenance and governance, is a central requirement of climate benefit accounting. We're pleased to be working with RKVST to solve these technical challenges, leveraging data integrity for climate-positive activity."

The launch of RKVST Free and RKVST Team comes at a time when the push to adopt solutions that build trust and transparency is moving with unprecedented speed. The U.S. Executive Order 14028 highlights the need to transition to a zero trust mindset with supply chain transparency and trust as major pillars. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) has established a new working group focused on the issues of supply chain integrity, transparency and trust, and the latest cybersecurity review from the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre highlights the serious threats posed by supply chain attacks.

About RKVST

RKVST enables organizations to collaborate confidently and securely with partners, tracking physical and digital assets, reducing operational costs and increasing business resiliency. Customers use RKVST to provide integrity, transparency and trust for digital supply chains, solving challenges ranging from nuclear waste tracking and compliance in construction and other industries, to zero trust connected devices and software bill of materials (SBOMs). The RKVST software-as-a-service (SaaS) captures the identity of sources and origin of data, enforces sharing and visibility rules with strong cryptography, and is underpinned by distributed ledger technology that prevents forgery, back-dating or shredding of evidence. This zero trust approach, continuously verifying then trusting data, enables organizations to make confident business decisions based on verifiable data with real-time context. To learn more, visit RKVST.com.

