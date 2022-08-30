Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.08.2022 | 09:27
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Platinum Egg brings popular Japanese Web 3.0 game to Concordium

ZUG, Switzerland and TOKYO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Egg, the popular Japanese game company, has announced the upcoming integration of its Web 3.0 game, CrossLink, with the Concordium Blockchain.

With this partnership, Platinum Egg is making it easier for people with low cryptocurrency literacy to feel safe when joining the crypto space.

"Another aspect of cryptocurrencies that has been preventing its widespread integration in Japan has been the perception of lack of security. A history of strict banking laws and regulations has created a culture of doubt towards new financial instruments, causing more hesitation for less crypto literate people to jump into the space.

We believe that the emphasis on identity security built into Concordium, combined with the soft entry provided by Crosslink, will prove to be an effective catalyst in encouraging new non-crypto literate users to join the space." says Nariya Takemura, President of Platinum Egg.

Crosslink, which already has over 250K users, aims to serve as a vehicle to introduce newcomers to the crypto space. Unlike other blockchain-based games, Crosslink does not have an initial spend to play and earn rewards.

CrossLink is a game that connects the real world and the virtual - a completely new gaming experience combining GPS and games. Players can dispatch heroes anywhere on earth and challenge extraterrestrial life, win battles with raid bosses, and earn rewards!

"At Concordium, we are very excited to partner with Platinum Egg. An already well established and successful game, Crosslink will benefit from Concordium's ID layer and security and allow new users access to blockchain based solutions. Concordium already has a growing following in Japan, but it is a market where we very much appreciate having strong and established partners with deep understanding of Japan and the ecosystem there. The collaboration with Platinum Egg also underlines our increasing presence in and strong support of blockchain-based gaming" says Lars Seier Christensen, Chairman of Concordium Foundation

CONTACT:

Concordium

Maria Amalia Rojas
Director of Marketing
mar@concordium.com

Platinum Egg

Nick Yoshida
n.yoshida@platinum-egg.com

Matt Kelly
matthew@platinum-egg.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordium/r/platinum-egg-brings-popular-japanese-web-3-0-game-to-concordium,c3622426

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19590/3622426/1620608.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/concordium/i/crosslink,c3083957

CrossLink

https://news.cision.com/concordium/i/concordium,c3083958

Concordium

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.