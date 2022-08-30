Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Priyanca Ford, founder of Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated is all set to make the world a better place to live in with her company's innovative clean fusion energy solutions. Priyanca's company Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated has been developed by several Algorithms and Machine Learning Simulations, which will aid in the development of Fusion Energy Generators and several types of clean fusion energy products for the betterment of future generations.





Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated made an announcement that it plans to develop the impressive National Fusion Energy Commercialization Center to promote SMART (Superconducting, Minimum-Aspect-Ratio Torus) and introduce a series of applications and simulations created in their Arlington, Virginia campus. Priyanca and her team have worked for more than a decade to make the extraordinary applications and generators come true. Priyanca has earned a reputation in the industry after being mentioned in over 100 research papers & patents in fusion energy systems. Priyanca also released a book on using Machine Learning Algorithms to create the best Fusion Energy Generators for commercialization in 2016.

Being a Harvard Business School graduate, Priyanca Ford aims to apply her knowledge through Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated which has the vision to commercialize and monetize fusion energy generators by 2032. Kronos' core team includes military generals, physicists, material scientists, AI/ML experts, and Tokamak engineers. The Founding Board includes Carl Weggel & Bob Weggel who have several years of experience in the Fusion Energy Industry and have led significant Fusion Energy projects with the DOE/DOD as well as universities and private industry. The company's application suite includes the end-to-end research, simulation, optimization, and monetization of Fusion Energy Generators. These applications facilitate control and administration of plasma dynamics & magnet systems, optimizing material sciences & fuel cycle systems, rapid fusion energy product iteration, and simulations for fusion safety for extreme/military applications. The beta version will be open to the public in March 2023 for industry testing and it will be officially launched in the market in May 2023.

About Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated:

Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated is rapidly iterating on its Machine Learning Algorithms and Simulations towards a roadmap to full commercialization + monetization of fusion energy generators by 2032. Our Machine Learning Simulations use advanced quantum computing capabilities to build the technology infrastructure to enable optimized Fusion Energy generators.

Kronos is currently building SMART (Superconducting, Minimum-Aspect-Ratio Torus); this is the fusion energy device they are building to commercialize and monetize Fusion Energy. SMART is based on decades of research at multiple DOE national labs, and at Kronos, the design of SMART is led by industry-heavy hitters. The size and weight of the major components, the tiny tolerances for the assembly of major systems, and the diversity of manufacturers combined make the US Commercialization Center an engineering and logistics marvel of enormous proportions.

