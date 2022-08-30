GenCell Energy, Simtel and Vodafone deploy GenCell FOX field test at mobile site in Romania

A zero-emission ammonia-based off-grid power solution has been installed at a Vodafone mobile site in Romania to demonstrate the performance and cost-saving potential of the technology

BUCHAREST, Romania and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), a leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia power solutions and SIMTEL Team (SMTL), the Romanian market leader for rooftop photovoltaic (PV) plant solutions, service provider to the telecom segment and an EPCM company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, have deployed a GenCell FOX ammonia-based off-grid power solution field test at a mobile telecom tower site in Romania, operated by Vodafone.





The GenCell FOX is a low-temperature alkaline fuel cell which generates power from liquid ammonia - one of the most effective and energy-dense carbon-free hydrogen carriers - with only water, nitrogen and heat as its by-products. The solution has been designed to comply with strict zero-emission sustainability objectives, ensure resilient 24/7 continuous power even in harsh weather conditions, and minimise operating expenses through its use of economical and widely available liquid ammonia fuel.

Liquid ammonia is less flammable than gasoline, propane, hydrogen or natural gas and emits a strong odor that makes leaks rapidly detectable. When handled in accordance with regulations and proper equipment, liquid ammonia achieves excellent safety records. Composed of nitrogen and hydrogen, ammonia is carbon-free, and thanks to the broad availability of existing infrastructure, growing market demand and technological developments, ammonia is an increasingly cost-effective green energy vector.

GenCell follows strict procedures for safe handling of ammonia. Its equipment incorporates built-in sensors that will shut down fuel cell operation immediately on detection of any leaks. The GenCell FOX is an off-grid product that is designated for placement in remote locations distanced from urban areas and requires minimal on-site maintenance and service.

The objective of the field test was to evaluate the ammonia-based power solution's performance, resilience and cost-savings potential over a six-week timescale. Initial results from the test indicate that the system operated reliably, providing required power output through the entire test period. The system was operated autonomously and minimal intervention from GenCell personnel was required. Upon demonstration of the resilient and reliable performance of the solution, Vodafone will showcase it to different business units.

Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell, said: "GenCell is seeing a substantial uptake in interest in its solutions across the telecom sector, especially in Europe where regulations are tightening against carbon emissions. Alkaline fuel cell technology can help operators implement renewable power solutions directly at mobile sites, even when they are located in remote locations and the toughest climate conditions."

Radu Villau, CTO & Co-Founder of Simtel, said: "We understand the tough power challenges facing our MNO customers. After testing the GenCell's FOX for more than 1,200 hours continuously in different power loads at a live telecom site, we are confident that the GenCell FOX stand-alone power solution can offer a solution to these challenges, keeping remote mobile towers running continuously while complying with increasingly strict European regulations around the use of fossil fuels. Following this successful field test, we expect to explore more opportunities for deployment of joint projects together by Simtel and GenCell.

About SIMTEL Team S.A.

SIMTEL Team S.A., a Romanian EPCM company founded in 2010 by three entrepreneurs, is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the stock exchange symbol SMTL and operates in 3 fields of activity - telecommunications, eco-engineering and industrial automation. Simtel is the Romanian market leader for the Rooftop PV plant sector, with over 300 plants successfully commissioned, and over 125 MW currently under O&M. In the telecom sector, SIMTEL has installed more than 1,500 telecommunication base stations for Vodafone, Telekom, Orange and Digi; is the first 5G integrator in Romania for Vodafone; and has installed thousands of fiber optics cables nationwide. Simtel is certified by major equipment manufacturers such as Ericsson, ZTE, Huawei and Nokia and has been an authorized Fimer/ABB service partner since 2012 for Romania and across all of Europe.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops total green power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology which deliver uninterrupted power to help the world SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 130 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

