Partner Robotics raises Series A funding to deploy robots on construction sites worldwide

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Robotics has raised an eight-figure RMB sum in a Series A funding round led by China Growth Capital, with participation from existing investors Cowin Capital and Redpoint China Ventures. Index Capital served as the financial advisor. Including its angel round completed at the end of 2024, the company has raised about RMB 100 million (USD 14 million) to date.

Founded in 2023 by Kecheng Wang, former CEO of Bright Dream Robotics, Partner Robotics is built by a team with years of experience in construction robotics and international expansion. The new capital will support three priorities: developing and commercializing embodied intelligence technologies for construction scenarios, expanding overseas through distribution networks, service centers, and marketing campaigns, and strengthening its supply chain for quality, efficiency and cost optimization strategy.

For now, Partner Robotics is focusing on two products: Floor Tile Paving Robot P900 and Intelligent Scribing Robot L3000. Both address specific challenges and fit into what the company describes as a "high-value and feasible" product roadmap, with the long-term aim of covering the entire construction lifecycle with embodied intelligence solutions. Partner's Floor Tile Paving Robot P900 are designed to stabilize quality through precision parameter controls and reduce hollow spots. The company says its system works five to six times faster than human labor. Intelligent Scribing Robot L3000 supports multiple phases of construction, from structure to finishing. It can reportedly deliver four to six times the efficiency of manual work, with accuracy down to a deviation of two millimeters.

On the technical side, Partner Robotics has developed a multi-sensor perception system and a cloud-based simulation platform to continuously train robots with real-world construction data. Its systems also integrate a unified vision-and-motion control model, heavy-load robotic arms, and high-precision optical sensors.

Since mid-2025, Partner Robotics has expanded internationally, securing over RMB10 million (USD 1.4 million) in overseas orders and completing nearly 100,000 square meters of tiling work.

One of its flagship projects took place in Singapore, where the government commissioned a 100-meter by 80- meter pattern for the country's 60th National Day celebration. Partner Robotics's scribing robot was selected over competitors including HP and Hitachi, standing out for its precision, efficiency, and adaptability under challenging conditions.

To date, the company's primary markets span Europe, North America, and the Middle East, with additional sales in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

Email:info@partnerrobotics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/partner-robotics-raises-series-a-funding-to-deploy-robots-on-construction-sites-worldwide-302610089.html