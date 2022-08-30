Hypefactors A/S: Hypefactors H1, 2022: 74% ARR growth and more powerful media technology

Copenhagen, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no.9-2022
The media tech company Hypefactors presents solid growth for first half of 2022. Key figures are:
- ARR: 74% growth
- Revenue: 79% growth
Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 4.528m, compared to DKK 2.530m in H1/2021, corresponding to an increase of 79%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to DKK -0.198m compared to H1/2021 which showed an EBITDA of DKK -2.231m. Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 9.9m per June 30, 2022, (June 30, 2021: DKK 5.7m) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 74%. The main commercial focus was on direct sales to enterprise clients utilizing the full media intelligence platform. Hypefactors is innovative media intelligence tech developed with artificial intelligence and machine learning for the purpose of making the effect of communication measurable, as well as optimizing workflows through automated and easy-to-use solutions. A combination of unique in-house crawler technology and partnership agreements makes it possible to monitor everything from print, online and broadcast media to review sites and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok. In H1/2022, the platform was expanded, improved, and refined, making the unique tech assets stronger than ever before.
Tech assets
The company launched its Names of Interest (NOI) technology in June 2022. NOI tech is an implementation of Hypefactors' proprietary AI-based named entity recognition (NER), which is now taken to a new level of precision and scale with NOI. NOIs are the media equivalent of 'points of interests' used in global navigation tech. The AI underlying NOI automatically identifies and classifies names of products, services, companies, governments, foundations (or any legal body), countries, states, regions, cities, villages, landmarks, persons, sport events and special occasions that one may find useful or interesting.
By applying the NOI enrichments live and ongoingly on all global media data, Hypefactors lays a new technological foundation from which new levels of media monitoring precision can be achieved, new PR/comms product solutions can be built using NOI's personalization and recommendations, and new solutions can be built for data-driven decision-making business segments like marketing and finance.
In combination with recent data enrichment additions to Hypefactors' Atlastic media intelligence technology, incl. automated analysis of brand reputation and trust across earned media mentions, the inclusion of automated NER technology is an important cornerstone of the total solution. NOI is powered by AI-based NER developed by Hypefactors' team of AI engineers and linguists. It builds upon our pre-existing multi-lingual AI construction methods also used for our Reputation-AI and our Presence-AI. The proprietary approach contributes to Hypefactors' unique tech asset and IP base. NOI is the pivotal technology taking media intelligence to the next level, and it is the cornerstone for a sleeve of new innovative product features planned for the second half of 2022 and 2023.
Income Statement, H1-2022
|DKK.
|H1-2022
|H1-2021
|Revenue
|4,528,437
|2,529,778
|Work on own account recognised in assets
|3,627,572
|3,002,280
|Expenses for raw materials and consumables
|-2,475,154
|-2,115,657
|Other external expenses
|-697,503
|-1,096,130
|Grossprofit/loss
|4,983,352
|2,320,271
|Staff expenses
Earnings before depreciation
| -5,181,332
-197,980
| -4,551,396
-2,231,125
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|of intangible assets and property, plant and
|equipment
|-3,111,449
|-2,340,300
|Profit/lossbeforefinancialincomeand expenses
|-3,309,429
|-4,571,425
|Financial income
|0
|0
|Financial expenses
|-954,987
|-412,536
|Profit/loss before tax
|-4,264,416
|-4,983,961
|Tax on profit/loss for the year
|592,316
|0
|Netprofit/lossfortheyear
|-3,672,100
|-4,983,961
Balance sheet, 30 June
|DKK
|H1-2022
|H1-2021
|Assets
Development projects in progress
Intangible assets
13,319,724
13,319,724
12,722,320
12,722,320
|Other fixtures and fittings, tools and equipment
Property, plant and equipment
|0
0
|96,918
96,918
|Deposits
Fixed asset investments
|233,940
233,940
|233,940
233,940
|Fixed assets
|13,553,664
|13,053,178
|Trade receivables
|3,042,478
|1,868,316
|Corporation tax receivable from
|2,019,891
|847,056
|Prepayments
|202,475
|148,619
|Receivables
|5,264,843
|2,863,991
|Cash at bank and in hand
|1,292,969
|1,346,419
|Currents assets
|6,557,812
|4,210,410
|Assets
|20,111,476
|17,263,588
|DKK
|H1-2022
|H1-2021
|Liabilities and equity
|?
|??
|Share capital
|?
|1,113,866
|955,250
|Reserve for development costs
|?
|12,633,028
|11,811,435
|Retained earnings
|?
|-13,283,597
|-13,513,900
|Equity
|463,297
|-747,215
|Other payables
Long-term debt
?
|4,186,207
4,186,207
|3,500,000
3,500,000
|Trade payables
|3,559,352
|4,010,212
|Payables to group enterprises
|?
|841,304
|841,304
|Other payables
|?
|3,773,442
|4,642,759
|Deferred income
|7,287,874
|5,016,528
|Short-term debt
|?
|15,461,972
|14,510,803
|Debt
|?
|19,648,179
|18,010,803
|Liabilities and equity
|?
|20,111,476
|17,263,588
Outlook and capital resources
The demand for comprehensive media intelligence tech solutions is expected to continue to grow. The company still expects to reach an ARR in the range of DKK 10.5-12.0m by the end of 2022. Continued investments in technology and commercial scaling to ensure long-term ARR growth is expected to result in a negative EBITDA. The board of directors continuously seeks to optimize the capital structure of the company. To support the growth of the business and strengthen the equity and capital resources, a group of investors injected MDKK 6.0 into the company (in a private placement, capital increase) in combination with a conditional commitment from Vaekstfonden (Danish state's investment fund) to issue a loan of MDKK 4.0. The first loan tranche (MDKK 2.0) from Vaekstfonden was paid out to the company in Q3, 2022.
----
About Hypefactors A/S
Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management.
Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.
For more information, please contact:
Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com
Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,
e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch
Hypefactors A/S
Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com
Certified Adviser
Oaklins Denmark
Østergade 26B
1100 København K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com
www.oaklins.com
Attachment
- H1 2022 Hypefactors.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/024d5028-df94-4ec5-a77d-bb47b858ad0f)