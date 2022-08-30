Hypefactors A/S: Hypefactors H1, 2022: 74% ARR growth and more powerful media technology

Copenhagen, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no.9-2022





The media tech company Hypefactors presents solid growth for first half of 2022. Key figures are:



ARR: 74% growth

Revenue: 79% growth

Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 4.528m, compared to DKK 2.530m in H1/2021, corresponding to an increase of 79%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to DKK -0.198m compared to H1/2021 which showed an EBITDA of DKK -2.231m. Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 9.9m per June 30, 2022, (June 30, 2021: DKK 5.7m) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 74%. The main commercial focus was on direct sales to enterprise clients utilizing the full media intelligence platform. Hypefactors is innovative media intelligence tech developed with artificial intelligence and machine learning for the purpose of making the effect of communication measurable, as well as optimizing workflows through automated and easy-to-use solutions. A combination of unique in-house crawler technology and partnership agreements makes it possible to monitor everything from print, online and broadcast media to review sites and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok. In H1/2022, the platform was expanded, improved, and refined, making the unique tech assets stronger than ever before.

Tech assets

The company launched its Names of Interest (NOI) technology in June 2022. NOI tech is an implementation of Hypefactors' proprietary AI-based named entity recognition (NER), which is now taken to a new level of precision and scale with NOI. NOIs are the media equivalent of 'points of interests' used in global navigation tech. The AI underlying NOI automatically identifies and classifies names of products, services, companies, governments, foundations (or any legal body), countries, states, regions, cities, villages, landmarks, persons, sport events and special occasions that one may find useful or interesting.

By applying the NOI enrichments live and ongoingly on all global media data, Hypefactors lays a new technological foundation from which new levels of media monitoring precision can be achieved, new PR/comms product solutions can be built using NOI's personalization and recommendations, and new solutions can be built for data-driven decision-making business segments like marketing and finance.

In combination with recent data enrichment additions to Hypefactors' Atlastic media intelligence technology, incl. automated analysis of brand reputation and trust across earned media mentions, the inclusion of automated NER technology is an important cornerstone of the total solution. NOI is powered by AI-based NER developed by Hypefactors' team of AI engineers and linguists. It builds upon our pre-existing multi-lingual AI construction methods also used for our Reputation-AI and our Presence-AI. The proprietary approach contributes to Hypefactors' unique tech asset and IP base. NOI is the pivotal technology taking media intelligence to the next level, and it is the cornerstone for a sleeve of new innovative product features planned for the second half of 2022 and 2023.





Income Statement, H1-2022

DKK. H1-2022 H1-2021 Revenue 4,528,437 2,529,778 Work on own account recognised in assets 3,627,572 3,002,280 Expenses for raw materials and consumables -2,475,154 -2,115,657 Other external expenses -697,503 -1,096,130 Grossprofit/loss 4,983,352 2,320,271 Staff expenses

Earnings before depreciation -5,181,332

-197,980 -4,551,396

-2,231,125 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment -3,111,449 -2,340,300 Profit/lossbeforefinancialincomeand expenses -3,309,429 -4,571,425 Financial income 0 0 Financial expenses -954,987 -412,536 Profit/loss before tax -4,264,416 -4,983,961 Tax on profit/loss for the year 592,316 0 Netprofit/lossfortheyear -3,672,100 -4,983,961





Balance sheet, 30 June

DKK H1-2022 H1-2021 Assets

Development projects in progress

Intangible assets

13,319,724

13,319,724

12,722,320

12,722,320 Other fixtures and fittings, tools and equipment

Property, plant and equipment 0

0 96,918

96,918 Deposits

Fixed asset investments 233,940

233,940 233,940

233,940

Fixed assets 13,553,664 13,053,178 Trade receivables 3,042,478 1,868,316 Corporation tax receivable from 2,019,891 847,056 Prepayments 202,475 148,619 Receivables 5,264,843 2,863,991 Cash at bank and in hand 1,292,969 1,346,419 Currents assets 6,557,812 4,210,410 Assets 20,111,476 17,263,588

DKK H1-2022 H1-2021 Liabilities and equity ? ?? Share capital ? 1,113,866 955,250 Reserve for development costs ? 12,633,028 11,811,435 Retained earnings ? -13,283,597 -13,513,900 Equity 463,297 -747,215 Other payables

Long-term debt



? 4,186,207

4,186,207

3,500,000

3,500,000

Trade payables 3,559,352 4,010,212 Payables to group enterprises ? 841,304 841,304 Other payables ? 3,773,442 4,642,759 Deferred income 7,287,874 5,016,528 Short-term debt ? 15,461,972 14,510,803 Debt ? 19,648,179 18,010,803 Liabilities and equity ? 20,111,476 17,263,588





Outlook and capital resources

The demand for comprehensive media intelligence tech solutions is expected to continue to grow. The company still expects to reach an ARR in the range of DKK 10.5-12.0m by the end of 2022. Continued investments in technology and commercial scaling to ensure long-term ARR growth is expected to result in a negative EBITDA. The board of directors continuously seeks to optimize the capital structure of the company. To support the growth of the business and strengthen the equity and capital resources, a group of investors injected MDKK 6.0 into the company (in a private placement, capital increase) in combination with a conditional commitment from Vaekstfonden (Danish state's investment fund) to issue a loan of MDKK 4.0. The first loan tranche (MDKK 2.0) from Vaekstfonden was paid out to the company in Q3, 2022.

----





About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management.

Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Oaklins Denmark

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com

www.oaklins.com

