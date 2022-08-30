Mount Arlington, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Buying.com, an innovative tech company is excited to announce to its community recent achievements that have helped provide decentralized solutions for logistic and e-commerce markets.





Jean Gabriel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/135338_319217c964db6814_001full.jpg

The highlights were made through the recently published letter by Jean Gabriel, CEO, and founder of Buying.com. In her letter, Gabriel appreciated the continued support from its community that comprises management, strategizers, programmers, admins, developers, and delivery drivers.

As a business, Buying.com wants to expand its operations beyond the current perimeter. The project has invested in long-term growth opportunities in various industries including medicine, technology, and logistics. To that effect, the team acquired three domain names for $5.5 million. These names include Obgyn.com, Physicians.com, and HairRestoration.com, medical sites that will focus on e-commerce and medical services offering various incentives for patients and physicians.

Buying.com also celebrates the growth of its team to 110 employees across 7 countries with over a thousand delivery drivers operating in all 50 US states. Among the newest members is Jlean Fairchild. Jlean will be addressing all Physicians.com, Buying, and Dropshipper.com questions for all the use case runs. She is also tasked with updating the community daily with new partners and growth. Reportedly, the exponential growth with Physicians.com is very exciting and a team of 25 has been hired to manage the design and structure of the site.

The Buying.com team has managed to accomplish all steps of the Buying.com current roadmap. Buying.com is currently running in a beta production test format with two unique features; Social Group Buying and Cash Rewards. The former is an innovative feature that makes bulk pricing available to all users. This feature allows users to pool their funds together to purchase products at wholesale prices allowing them to grow their businesses to gain a level footing in the market.





Buying.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/135338_319217c964db6814_002full.jpg

The latter allows users to purchase products from thousands of stores that have partnered up with Buying. The Cash Back Program also rewards users through cash back rewards and Buy tokens that are matched with many of Buying.com's partners and affiliates. Buy is the native token on the platform.

The Buy token continues to gain momentum and currently has 270,000,000 tokens staked. Just recently, the team behind the project conducted a buyback from Trust Swap, a move aimed at stabilizing the Buy token community. Notably, Buying.com bought 36 million worth of Buy tokens at Spot Price in cash. To further increase the token's stability, the team plans to lower the APY to 21.25% starting from September 1, 2022.

Buying.com also celebrates its latest launch, the Mount Arlington New Jersey facility. With this new facility in place, Buying.com now has operations in all 50 states plus Canada. In addition, the development team has completed Buying.com's Google Chrome Extension which is now downloadable.

In addition, Buying.com has formed various strategic partnerships including one with Shopping.io and with Otter. The partnership with Shopping.io allows users to use the BUY token to purchase items from major e-commerce stores. On the other hand, partnering with Otter allows Buying.com to offer delivery through its point of sale (PS) platform. Notably, the PS platform will allow Buying.com to further improve its delivery management and businesses.

While the team has accomplished its current roadmap, there are still developments to look for including the release of the Buy token credit card set for the first quarter of 2023.

Media Contact

Company Name: Buying.com

Contact Person: Jeanmarie Gabriel CEO

Email: info@buying.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135338