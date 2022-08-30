Hazeltree, a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset management industry, announced today that it has appointed Sonia Spicehandler as the firm's first Chief People Officer. Spicehandler joins Hazeltree with more than 25 years of experience in developing human resources programs and supporting business transformation in technology-focused companies across a variety of industry sectors.

Spicehandler joins the senior management team and will be responsible for developing the strategy and processes for building and retaining an exceptional team of professionals, and cultivating a well-defined global company culture as it enters its next phase of growth.

Most recently, Spicehandler was the Vice President of Human Resources at Alliant Technologies LLC dba TenFour, an IT Infrastructure and Networking as a Service (ITINaaS) company. There, she built and executed on the firm's HR strategy to attract, develop, and retain its employees.

"I am thrilled to be able to bring on someone of Sonia's caliber to come in and build and maintain an exceptional company culture here at Hazeltree," said Tushar Amin, CEO of Hazeltree. "In today's competitive labor environment, employee retention and maintaining a positive and inclusive company culture is an invaluable building block of any company, ours included. Her industry experience and credentials are unmatched, and her experience working with technology-driven companies will serve our company well. I look forward to working alongside her as we enter Hazeltree's next chapter of growth."

Prior to TenFour, Spicehandler held senior HR roles in organizations such as Reed Elsevier Technology Services (now RELX Group) and Strategic Products and Services (SPS). At Elsevier, she developed and executed a short term and long-term strategy to attract and develop the global sales talent to deliver growth revenue targets three years in a row. Spicehandler was instrumental in working with senior leaders across multiple businesses to analyze M&A activity aligned with the business strategy to grow revenue. At SPS, she directed the human resources talent strategy and led the business through multiple acquisitions. At Alliant, she guided employees and business operations throughout the pandemic with a strategic plan and comprehensive infrastructure support.

Spicehandler graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a bachelor's degree in business. She also holds a Senior Certified Professional (SCP) designation from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

The appointment comes on the heels of previous C-level appointments at Hazeltree. In June, the company appointed Sandy Weil as Chief Revenue Officer, and Tushar Amin as Chief Executive Officer in April.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset management industry. Hazeltree's innovative cloud-based treasury and liquidity solutions deliver enhanced transparency, liquidity, risk mitigation, streamlined operations and increased IRR by optimizing counterparty interactions, credit facilities, margin requirements, and fees. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

