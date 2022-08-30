The "UK Commercial Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Type, Distribution channel, Enterprise, Industry Vertical, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK's Commercial Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 39.04 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 63.13 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.09%.
There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Aviva, RSA Insurance, Direct Line, Alliance, Phoenix Group, Liverpool Victoria, Prudential, Old Mutual etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.
Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Commercial Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.
The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses UK's Commercial Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in need for insurance policies among the enterprises
- Increase Trend of Start-Up Business
- Increasing Digitization in Insurance Industry
Restraints
- Varied Insurance Regulations across the Globe
- High insurance premium
- Lack of Awareness among Small Sizes Enterprises
Opportunities
- Rising Usage of Automatic and Complex Devices In The Retail, Construction and Healthcare Industries
- Adoption of Advanced Technology in Commercial Insurance
Challenges
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks
Company Profiles
- Aviva
- RSA Insurance
- Direct Line
- Alliance
- Phoenix Group
- Liverpool Victoria
- Prudential
- Old Mutual
- Bupa
- Royal London
- Admiral Group
- AXA
- Ageas
- Aegon
- NFU Mutual
- ST. James Place
- Hiscox
- Legal and General
- W.R. Berkley Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyiqgh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005631/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900