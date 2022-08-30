The "UK Commercial Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Type, Distribution channel, Enterprise, Industry Vertical, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK's Commercial Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 39.04 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 63.13 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.09%.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aviva, RSA Insurance, Direct Line, Alliance, Phoenix Group, Liverpool Victoria, Prudential, Old Mutual etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.

Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Commercial Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses UK's Commercial Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in need for insurance policies among the enterprises

Increase Trend of Start-Up Business

Increasing Digitization in Insurance Industry

Restraints

Varied Insurance Regulations across the Globe

High insurance premium

Lack of Awareness among Small Sizes Enterprises

Opportunities

Rising Usage of Automatic and Complex Devices In The Retail, Construction and Healthcare Industries

Adoption of Advanced Technology in Commercial Insurance

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

Company Profiles

Aviva

RSA Insurance

Direct Line

Alliance

Phoenix Group

Liverpool Victoria

Prudential

Old Mutual

Bupa

Royal London

Admiral Group

AXA

Ageas

Aegon

NFU Mutual

ST. James Place

Hiscox

Legal and General

W.R. Berkley Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyiqgh

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005631/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900