Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the presence of visible native gold in several drill core intervals from two of the first five holes and to present highlights of its initial round of Au-Ag assay results from the 2022 6,500 metre exploration drilling program (the "2022 Program"). The 2022 Program is ongoing at the Company's Midnight Gold claim ("Midnight") located in the Rossland Gold Camp area, British Columbia. The Rossland Gold Camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

The 2022 program is focused on identifying extensions to zones of known Midnight mineralization, areas with potential for targets within and peripheral to the OK and IXL historical mines, and deep targets below the known footprint of mineralization (see Press Releases of September 24, 2020 and December 30, 2021). Many promising drill targets were identified after review of the 1993-2010 drilling programs and historical workings. Figure 1 shows the distribution of the 2022 permitted and active drill collar locations relative to the 2006-2010 drilling. A total of 31 collar locations are fully permitted. Two drills currently are active on the seventh and eighth holes of the program with a third rig to be added in early September (Table 1).

The current area of drilling is focused on the targets from surface to 200 metres depth located to the southeast and east of the historical high-grade Baker Vein within and peripheral to the Listwanite (quartz-carbonate-serpentine) zone (Figure 2) which straddles the east-northeast trending fault contact between the OK ultramafic intrusion and the Jurassic age andesite-dominant sequence to the north. The second drill is exploring deeper targets from 200 metres to more than 600 metres below the Baker Vein. Gold mineralization in the Rossland area is reported to depths exceeding 750 metres and several faults transecting the area are interpreted to have significant vertical displacement.

"We are excited to identify visible gold (Figure 3) in high-grade assay intervals in MN22-02 and look forward to receipt of Au and multi-element assays pending for three additional holes, including an intersection in MN22-05 with visible gold which was submitted for Au by metallic screen protocols. Six intervals (Table 3) from MN22-02, MN22-03 and MN22-04 (5 samples measuring 1.5 metres, 1 sample at 1.2 metres) reported gold by gravimetric analysis ranging from 12.8 g/t Au to 38.4 g/t Au", stated Greg Davison, P.Geo and QP for Midnight. "The presence of high-grade Au over standard sample intervals without discrete, narrow Au-quartz-ankerite vein control is significant for our exploration efforts and potentially future development."

Mr. Davison added, "Those intervals, occurring mainly in intensely listwanized ultramafic units, exhibited surrounding haloes of multiple gram-plus Au values and lower grade mineralization ranging from 3 to 18 metres with aggregate intersections to 36 metres (Table 2). Silver values typically reported <10 g/t Ag to a maximum of 31.2 g/t Ag. Of principal importance, the high-grade Au intersections are located spatially outside the 2009 10-metre drilling grid. Leapfrog modelling of the current and historical drill results is ongoing. We anticipate that the 2022 program will better define the gold mineralization leading to a mineral resource estimate pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Table 1. 2022 Drilling Program - as of August 27, 2022.

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) 22-01 438580 5435911 0 -90 954 352.6 22-02 438537 5435808 350 -50 943 81.7 22-03 438537 5435808 350 -75 943 197.5 22-04 438531 5435792 295 -68 942 185 22-05 438531 5435792 260 -50 942 113.4 22-06 438531 5435792 260 -70 942 139.8 22-07 438548 5435881 290 -50 962 240* 22-08 438561 5435855 260 -75 956 100*



* in progress





Figure 1. Location map of current and pending 2022, and post-2000 historical drilling on Midnight, IXL and OK mining claims and grants with mine portals and access trails.



Figure 2. NQ2 diameter core from MN22-02 49.5m showing intense serpentinization and silicification of ultramafic host. Multi-stage brittle deformation and veining with quartz, pyrite, chlorite, carbonate and visible native gold.



Table 2. Summary of select drill core intersections with gram-plus Au g/t values. Samples greater than 10 g/t Au were finished using gravimetric analysis (highlighted).

Hole # From (m) To (m) Sample # Au g/t* Ag g/t MN22-02 48.50 50.00 212571 36.1 3.7 MN22-02 59.00 60.50 212578 1.98 <0.5 MN22-02 65.00 66.50 212583 7.94 1.4 MN22-02 66.50 68.00 212584 17.9 9.6 MN22-02 68.00 69.50 212585 8.61 2.3 MN22-02 69.50 71.00 212587 22.6 31.2 MN22-02 71.00 72.50 212588 2.88 1 MN22-03 39.10 41.50 212605 12.15 2.1 MN22-03 39.10 41.50 212606** 13.6 1.6 MN22-03 51.00 52.50 212614 2.56 0.6 MN22-03 55.50 57.00 212617 2.13 <0.5 MN22-03 60.00 61.50 212621 20.7 6 MN22-03 72.00 73.50 212631 5.77 7.2 MN22-04 16.76 18.02 212727 1.56 <0.5 MN22-04 18.02 19.28 212728 3.68 1.1 MN22-04 48.70 49.25 225505 1.68 1 MN22-04 54.05 55.25 225511 38.4 6.5 MN22-04 55.25 56.45 225512 2.18 <0.5 MN22-04 64.95 66.03 225523 1.63 1.9 MN22-04 88.95 90.20 225545 2.18 0.5 MN22-04 111.20 112.70 225565 1.295 <0.5



* Au GRA-21 FAA with gravimetric analysis for samples >10 g/t.

**Preparation Duplicate, core loss est. 1 metre.





Figure 3. Selection of visible gold occurrences identified in MN22-02 60.3m (3), MN22-05 70.2m (1). Gold grains range from <1mm to 3mm as irregular particles with very fine-grained particles disseminated or along microfractures within quartz, serpentine group and minor carbonate in variably listwanized dunite and peridotite. Spatial association of gold was noted locally with fine to coarse-grained brecciated pyrite with pyrrhotite and galena. Field of view approximately 15mm.



Geochemical Analysis, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All core handling is conducted at the secure logging facility on Midnight. All samples are bagged and sealed with numbered security tags under the supervision of the QP and delivered to Overland Transport in Rossland for delivery to ALS Global ("ALS") in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold and multi-element analysis. Metal values disclosed herein by WHY are reported principally from sawn (1/2) drill core samples over intervals of 30cm to 1.6 metres. Certain friable and broken intervals were processed using a rotary wedge core splitter. The remaining half-core samples are cross stacked on site. Local chain of custody was monitored and maintained by the Project Geologist under the direction of the QP.

Assays from 573 core and QA/QC samples were reported currently for DDH MN22-01 through MN22-03 with partial results for MN22-04.

ALS is a facility certified as ISO 9001:2008 and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 from the Standards Council of Canada.

The samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm (PREP-31) and a split of up to 250 grams pulverized to 85% passing 75 micrometres (-200 mesh). Pulps (50gram split) were submitted for Au analysis by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish (Au-AA23). The retained pulps also were analyzed by Four Acid Digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP-AES) multi-element analyses (ME-ICP61). Over-limit Au and Ag samples were analyzed by Fire Assay with Gravimetric Finish Ore Grade (Au-GRA21 or Au-GRA22, Ag-GRA21). Screen metallics assays were conducted on select samples using the SCR-24B method to quantify gold distribution in the screen oversize and duplicate pulps.

In-house quality control samples (blanks, standards, preparation duplicates) were inserted into the sample set using a protocol designed by the QP. ALS Global conducts its own internal QA/QC program of blanks, standards and duplicates, and the results are provided with the Company sample certificates. The results of the internal and ALS control samples are reviewed by the Company's QP and evaluated for acceptable tolerances prior to disclosure. All sample and pulp rejects will be stored at ALS Global pending full review of the analytical data, and future selection of pulps for independent third-party check analyses, as requisite.

The Company's Qualified Person believes that the sampling documentation, analytical protocols and quantitative data will withstand scrutiny for inclusion.

Qualified Person

Greg Davison, MSc, PGeo, Senior Consulting Geologist to WHY Resources, is the Company's internal Qualified Person for the Midnight Gold Project and is responsible for approval of the technical content of this press release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), under TSX guidelines.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135310