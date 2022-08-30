Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile first live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For complete details please refer to the Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.Playgon.com). All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:

The Company generated revenues of $216,881 (June 30, 2021 - $2,218) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and total revenues of $357,758 (June 30 2021 - $2,218) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from the Live Dealer platform.

Revenues in Q2 2022 increased by $76,004 from Q1 2022, representing a 54% increase in revenues.

Operator net win for the quarter was $3 million up 11% from the previous quarter at $2.7 million.

The net loss for the quarter was $4,402,353 (June 30, 2021 - $3,590,061). The Company continues its investment in the Live Dealer platform by increasing its development team and Las Vegas studio casino staff costs to $2,128,644 (June 30, 2021 - $1,584,824).

The Company had cash on hand of $539,485 on June 30, 2022.

Q2 2022 Operational Highlights

The Company on-boarded an additional 14 operators in the quarter bringing the total client base to 49 on June 30, 2022, which is up from 35 from at March 31, 2022, representing a 40% increase in customers accessing the platform.

Average monthly players for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were 20,100 compared to the previous quarter of 17,500 which represented a 15% increase in player numbers.

On May 4, 2022, the Company announced that it has applied for a Gaming Related Supplier - Manufactures License with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the "AGCO"). The License will enable the Company to supply AGCO approved operators with its Live Dealer Product in Ontario which is anticipated to be one of the biggest regulated markets in North America.

On June 9, 2022, the Company signed a software licensing and distribution agreement with Markor Technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Markor will add and market Playgon's proprietary mobile first live dealer and E-table game offerings to its content library for availability and distribution to all Markor's global client base. The agreement is for three years with licence fees based on commercial revenue sharing rates.

"Playgon experienced a strong Q2 as the Company saw continued growth in revenue and player activity," said Harry Nijjar, CFO of Playgon Games, "Our existing customer base continue to show growth in these two key metrics and we expect the same from the new operators added during Q2. We strongly believe that with the new corporate milestones achieved already this third quarter, industry continues to validate Playgon's Live Dealer offering."

