The company continues to bolster its senior leadership team to further serve its clients and employees

Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver valuable digital products and customer experiences faster, today announced Niki Cook will serve as the company's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Cook assumes this role as the company continues to strategically hire top talent from across the globe to work with the world's most respected brands to help them bring their most valuable ideas to market sooner.

Emergn is focused on pioneering faster, better ways of working to bring its clients' most exciting ideas to life. In her role, Cook will be responsible for building out Emergn's global technology, business and consulting teams with top talent ready to solve clients' toughest challenges. In addition, she will focus on ensuring Emergn's current employees are cared for and invested in, through fulfilling career pathways that offer continuous learning and development opportunities. Cook will also be responsible for ensuring a strong and united global company culture.

"At Emergn, we know people do their best work when they are respected, encouraged, supported and trusted," said Anjana Mistry, Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Emergn. "Niki brings a deep passion for supporting her colleagues and building a culture that allows employees to thrive and do their best work. Her expertise in developing talent will not only benefit our employees, but, in turn, our valued clients."

Cook brings more than 30 years' experience designing people and talent processes that enable strategic business outcomes and company growth. Prior to joining Emergn, Cook worked for Xplor Technologies, a global SaaS and embedded payments solutions company, where she focused on driving alignment across the technology team by refreshing the team's structure, hiring talent across six countries, and building a global organizational culture. Cook has deep experience leading culture initiatives, organizational development, leadership development, talent acquisition and integration of people and culture post-acquisition. She has worked with both established global brands and start-up companies in the technology, payments, travel, healthcare and plastics industries. Cook holds a master's degree from The University of Georgia and a bachelor's degree from Georgia State University.

"I was immediately drawn to the unique way Emergn helps companies transform the way they work to deliver more value," said Cook. "I bring decades of experience and passion to my new role, and I'm eager to begin building on Emergn's already impressive company culture. I look forward to helping my new Emergn colleagues thrive and grow both personally and professionally."

This announcement comes on the heels of Emergn expanding its leadership team with the additions of Richard Merion-Williams as Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Nash as VP of Consulting and Santiago Martin-Romani as VP of Technology Services. For more information about Emergn's team, visit Emergn's website.

About Emergn

Emergn is a global digital business services firm with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn helps some of the world's most respected businesses-including Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and Global 2000 companies-develop their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster. Emergn offers learning, consulting, and technology services to help clients own their transformation, and create high-performing teams. Our capabilities span product innovation, experience design, product delivery, intelligent automation, learning skills and capabilities, data and analytics, and business transformation. Emergn has spent more than a decade perfecting its context-specific and outcomes-driven approach to transformation based on three principles: Value, Flow and Quality. This unique approach provides Emergn's clients with the frameworks, models and tools needed to drive lasting, sustainable change to the way they work and transform. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

