IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Teams Up With Writing Duo Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser in Landmark Co-Development Deal

Drawn Together Creators To Develop Comic Book And Television Series Based On Comedy Sci-Fi Project, Family Time

SAN DIEGO and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / IDW (NYSE American:IDW), a leading media company providing uniquely compelling stories in various genres for global audiences across all entertainment platforms, today announced a new co-development deal with writing duo Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser (Drawn Together, Solar Opposites, Accidental Love). Under the partnership, the team will develop and produce the sci-fi comedy, "Family Time ' into a television series and original comic book property. Writer James Asmus (Quantum and Woody, Survival Street, Gambit) and Artist Edison Neo (Snake Claws, No-Brainer, Tights) are also attached to the project. This is the first of many creative partnerships that leverage IDW's experience and resources to develop stories that reach audiences through a variety of ways.

"At IDW we are perfectly poised to develop properties that live in the same universe, across various platforms," said Nachie Marsham, Publisher, IDW. "We're thrilled that our first Entertainment and Publishing co-development project is with Matt and Dave; their comedic talent is off-the-charts. We know their vast background, combined with IDW's robust expertise, will produce great content, both in print and on-screen."

"Working in tandem with our colleagues at every level within our Entertainment and Publishing divisions brings a wealth of opportunities for writers, producers, and other creatives to develop projects across various verticals simultaneously," said Paul Davidson, Executive Vice President IDW Entertainment. "It's an ideal landscape for a creator's vision to be realized."

Silverstein and Jeser have created together for more than 20 years, first writing and producing segments for Comedy Central's The Man Show, Fox's Drawn Together, and What Just Happened?, as well as 3rd Rock From The Sun, Andy Richter Controls The Universe and The Cleveland Show.

Family Time falls within IDW's recently announced slate of new original projects that include Dark Spaces: Wildfire, Trve Kvlt, Crashing, Earthdivers, Dead Seas, Golgotha Motor Mountain, Arca, The Sin Bin and The Hunger and the Dusk. IDW is currently in negotiations for numerous other co-development projects that will also leverage this unique partnership opportunity. Jonny Gutman, Vice President of Original Series, and Julie Winograd, Director of Development, will point development of the series adaptation for IDW Entertainment.

"We have been actively pursuing creators and content that lend themselves to co-development and we believe Family Time is the perfect vehicle for our first co-development project," said Allan Grafman, CEO, IDW Media Holdings. "Through creative partnerships between our Entertainment and Publishing divisions, we can open up new distribution avenues for our projects with the goal of bringing compelling new content to the broadest audiences across multiple platforms. We have seen tremendous response to several of our recently launched new Originals, and today's announcement is the first in what we intend will be many milestones for our co-development strategy."

This partnership also comes on the heels of IDW Entertainment (IDWE) announcing that it has inked six series development deals with Ánima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios and Warner Bros. Television to develop television series based on IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions (an imprint of IDW) graphic novels and comics. The five projects publicly revealed so far include Dark Spaces: Wildfire (UCP), "The Delicacy" (WBTV), "Rivers" (HBO Max), "Ballad For Sophie" (Universal International Studios) and "Brutal Nature" (Ánima Studios). In addition, IDWE continues to produce the Netflix hit Locke & Key, as well as co-produces the first season of its Apple TV+ series, Surfside Girls, with Endeavor Content. The show, based on the Kim Dwinell Top Shelf graphic novel series of the same name, debuted on August 19th, 2022.

