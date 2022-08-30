Dutch energy suppliers are arbitrarily setting net-metering tariffs for solar installations by taking advantage of a legal vacuum. However, Dutch PV analyst Peter Segaar says that current tariffs remain attractive.Consumentenbond, a Dutch consumer association, has revealed that Dutch energy supplier Eneco plans to reduce the net-metering tariff it pays to rooftop PV system owners from €0.56 ($0.56)/kWh to €0.09/kWh. By contrast, Sweden-based Vattenfall, which also operates in the country, has decided to increase the tariff from €0.07/kWh to €0.168/kWh. "The Netherlands Authority for Consumers ...

