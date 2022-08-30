Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SDWAN), reports financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022. Financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be found at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian Dollars.

The Company (formerly "RMR Science Technologies Inc.") reports its first financial report since it completed its reverse takeover effective June 16, 2022. The results include the consolidated operations of Turnium from October 1, 2022 and the operations of RMR Science Technologies Inc., renamed Turnium Technology Group Inc., from June 16, 2022.

Current assets as at June 30, 2022 increased by 108% over current assets at September 30, 2021 due mainly to an increase in cash from the Company's recent $3,309,951 subscription receipts financing in connection with its reverse takeover transaction. Also, during the nine months the Company raised $1 million from the proceeds of a convertible note, which converted to common shares during the quarter. Non-current liabilities decreased by 55% mainly due to a net decrease in derivative liabilities of $1,287,235.

Results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Income Statement Data (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 Nine Months

Ended

June 30, 2021(1)

Revenue 1,116,517 1,043,290 3,784,601 2,756,492 Gross profit 830,511 801,518 2,658,072 2,322,275 Expenses 2,212,734 2,061,542 6,168,976 4,573,347 Loss before other income (1,382,223) (1,800,024) (3,510,904) (2,251,072) Refundable tax credits 226,212 - 226,212 253,512 Government assistance - - - 22,062 Foreign exchange gain (1,696) (4,275) 901 (34,844) Interest expense (139,357) (86,702) (594,776) (250,984) Loss on conversion of debt (93,308) - (93,308) - Gain (loss) on change in value of derivative instruments (120,895) 2,591 (80,353) 2,591 Listing expense (1,793,611) - (1,793,611) - Net comprehensive loss for the period

(3,304,878) (1,888,410) (5,845,840) (2,258,735) Basic and diluted loss per common share

$ (0.06) $ (0.04) $ (0.10) $ (0.04) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 59,165,329 53,832,142 58,179,536 50,537,219





(1)TNET was acquired on February 28, 2021.

Revenue for the nine months increased by 37% over revenue of the same period of the prior year due to a 21% increase in recurring revenue and a 107% increase in one-time revenue, primarily due to the acquisition of TNET which contributed only four months of operations since its acquisition in the prior year period. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7% over revenue for the same quarter, due to a 13% increase in recurring revenue and a 14% decrease in one-time revenue.

During the quarter, the Company recorded listing expense of $1,793,611 comprised of the fair value of RMR's 2,047,155 pre-RTO shares, the assumption of RMR net liabilities of $172,726 and legal and filing costs of $474,838.

The contract for services of the CEO with Johan Arnet has ended and Derek Spratt has been appointed Acting CEO. Mr. Arnet will continue as a Director of the Company. Mr. Spratt is currently Executive Chairman and a Director of the Company.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

