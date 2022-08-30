Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Announces First Delivery of Tesla Vehicles to Launch All-Electric Rental Car Division

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, is thrilled to announce that the Company will receive the first delivery of Tesla Motor vehicles in the coming days and weeks to soon begin the launch of its all-electric rental car division in south Florida.

The electric vehicle fleet includes the highly desired Tesla Model 3 vehicles which are expected to be available to consumers on Turo, a renowned carsharing app, before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

The Company is delighted with the news of the delivery which came sooner than expected. Elektros looks forward to providing consumers an affordable, sustainable, and luxurious transportation option for everyday use.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elektros-inc/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: info@elektrosmotors.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714002/Elektros-Announces-First-Delivery-of-Tesla-Vehicles-to-Launch-All-Electric-Rental-Car-Division