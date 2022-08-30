After raising $412 Million in new investment, SonarSource expands to APAC

SonarSource, the leading platform for Clean Code, today announced it has expanded its presence in APAC with the creation of a Singapore regional headquarters. SonarSource will grow its user community and customer base across the entire region including ASEAN, ANZA, South Korea, China, and India. At the helm of the regional expansion is Celine Siow, vice president of worldwide channels and sales for APAC. The company will continue this growth by building robust teams to cover key markets in the region.

"Sonar solution has a robust community and customer base across APAC," said Olivier Gaudin, CEO and co-founder of SonarSource. "Our solutions are used by more than six million developers globally, and we are committed to investing in our people, new product development and driving customer value. APAC represents a significant opportunity and we are excited to expand the Clean Code movement across the entire region."

This announcement follows a successful investment of $412 million announced in April to fuel SonarSource's go-to-market team globally and continue the company's drive toward $1 billion in revenue. SonarSource already boasts over 1,000 organizations using its commercial solutions in APAC, and the company plans to increase this number by 50% in the coming year. To date, SonarSource customers in APAC range from multi-billion-dollar companies (Samsung, DBS, Finastra, Standard Chartered, Coupang, China Merchants Bank OCB, Westpac) to government organizations (Australian Department of AWE, Inland Revenue Singapore) as well as small innovation powerhouses.

Celine Siow's appointment is a key part of SonarSource's strategy of strengthening its go-to-market team and building key partnerships in APAC. Prior to SonarSource, she served as regional vice president of sales for APAC Japan at Alteryx, building a resilient and high-performing team. She also worked closely with customers such as Standard Chartered Bank, JP Morgan, PWC, and Cathay Pacific to solidify their digital transformation strategies and journeys.

"I am joining SonarSource at an exciting point in time and look forward to growing the roster of customers and partners across APAC," said Celine Siow. "It's exciting to see how fast the company is gaining momentum and moving towards a future where 'Clean as You Code' will become a standard practice adopted by software developers and development teams around the world."

About SonarSource

SonarSource's industry leading solution enables developers and development teams to write clean code and remediate existing code organically, so they can focus on the work they love and maximize the value they generate for businesses. Its open source and commercial Sonar solution SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube support over 29 programming languages and infrastructure technologies. Trusted by more than 300,000 organizations globally, Sonar has become integral to delivering better software.

