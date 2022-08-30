The Business Research Company: The Rise In Demand For Immunity Boosting Beverages Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Electrolyte Mixes Market

The Business Research Company's electrolyte mixes market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in the demand for immunity-boosting beverages due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to increase the demand for functional beverages like electrolyte mixes. Consumers have become more conscious about improving their immunity due to this pandemic, and it is expected to have an unprecedented demand for established immunity-boosting products because of the growing importance of preventive healthcare, particularly with personal hygiene in the minds of consumers. For instance, according to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the sales of immunity-boosting foods have increased by an estimated 20-40% since the initiation of lockdown due to the pandemic in the country.





The global electrolyte mixes market size is expected to grow from $4.09 billion in 2021 to $4.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The global electrolyte mixes market share is expected to grow to $7.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.

Natural Ingredients And Clean-Label Formulations Are A Major Market Trend

Natural ingredients and clean-label formulations are still at the top of sports consumers' minds. While these terms don't have a universally accepted or standardized meaning, they are quickly becoming some of the most popular marketing claims in sports drinks. Clean labels represent a clear opportunity to address customer demand for minimally processed and recognizable ingredients. While no legal or industry-wide definition exists, the implication of a "clean label" is that manufacturers are demonstrating transparency in their claims. As such, a clean label is an alternative to "natural" claims. For example, in February 2022, Gatorade officially announced the introduction of a new electrolyte drink called Gatorade Fit, which targets "nutritionally discerning athletes," who avoid sports drinks that contain added sugar.

PepsiCo Inc. Held A 2.05% Share Of The Market In 2021

In 2021, PepsiCo Inc. was the largest company in the electrolyte mixes market with a 2.05% share of the market. PepsiCo's growth strategy focuses on strengthening its market presence across various geographies through strategic acquisitions. For instance, in August 2022, PepsiCo entered into an agreement with the premium Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica to acquire a 20% equity stake in AQUA Carpatica. AQUA Carpatica offers naturally sparkling mineral waters and still spring water that are bottled at the source in Romania's pristine Carpathian Mountains.

Electrolyte Mixes Industry Segmentation

The global electrolyte mixes market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: RTD Beverages, Electrolyte Powders, Tablets, Others

2) By Application: Energy Drink, Medical Solution, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online Retail, Others

