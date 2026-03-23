Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB: MOJO) ("EQUATOR" or the "Company"), a developer and distributor of premium functional beverages, today reported full-year 2025 financial results, highlighted by a significant earnings inflection and a strengthened balance sheet.

The Company delivered an $850,357 positive earnings swing, reversing a $(801,144) net loss in 2024 to net income of $49,213 in 2025.

Revenue increased 29% to $4,191,049, reflecting expanded distribution and continued demand across the Company's product portfolio.

Profitability improved materially, with gross margins expanding to 45% and operating income of $83,726 compared to an operating loss of $(781,409) in the prior year.

The Company generated $211,658 in operating cash flow, and taxable income increased to $487,468 from $66,629, an increase of $420,839.

Balance sheet strength improved, driven by increases in current assets and shareholder equity.

Following year-end, in 2026, the Company repurchased 25,000 shares of its common stock and will pursue additional repurchase opportunities through private transactions. In addition, the Company repaid $110,000 of its term loan, reducing the balance to $230,000 as of March 23, 2026.

"We believe 2025 marks a clear inflection point for the Company," said Glenn Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are entering 2026 with strong momentum, improving profitability, and a strengthened balance sheet. We expect our continued execution and financial performance to be reflected in the Company's valuation over time."





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Form 10-K Filing

The Company is filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

About EQUATOR Beverage Company

EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB: MOJO) develops, produces, and distributes premium functional beverages.

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Source: EQUATOR Beverage Company