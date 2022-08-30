DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2021/22 Universal Registration Document

Press release

Availability of the 2021/22 Universal Registration Document

Strasbourg (France), 30 August 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces today it has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2021/22.

The report is available on the Company's website at the following address https://investors.2crsi.com/en/ annual-reports-registration-documents/ and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's headquarters.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

-- the annual accounts (consolidated and social) and reports of the statutory auditors relating thereto,

-- the Group's management report

-- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

-- the special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments,

-- information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors,

-- the description of the share buyback program,

-- the draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting of 31 August 2022.

As a reminder, these documents had been made available since 10 August 2022 on the Company's website at the following address https://investors.2crsi.com/en/general-meeting/.

- END-

Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Joseph Gonnachon Simon Derbanne Mathias Jordan Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

