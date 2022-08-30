Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
30.08.22
08:00 Uhr
3,010 Euro
-0,010
-0,33 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0403,23517:52
Dow Jones News
30.08.2022 | 18:34
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2021/22 Universal Registration Document

DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2021/22 Universal Registration Document

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2021/22 Universal Registration Document 30-Aug-2022 / 18:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Availability of the 2021/22 Universal Registration Document

Strasbourg (France), 30 August 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces today it has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2021/22.

The report is available on the Company's website at the following address https://investors.2crsi.com/en/ annual-reports-registration-documents/ and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's headquarters.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

-- the annual accounts (consolidated and social) and reports of the statutory auditors relating thereto,

-- the Group's management report

-- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

-- the special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments,

-- information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors,

-- the description of the share buyback program,

-- the draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting of 31 August 2022.

As a reminder, these documents had been made available since 10 August 2022 on the Company's website at the following address https://investors.2crsi.com/en/general-meeting/.

- END-

Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

À propos de 2CRSiCréé à Strasbourg, le groupe 2CRSi conçoit, produit et commercialise des serveurs informatiques haute performance sur mesure et éco-responsables. Sur l'exercice 2021-2022, le Groupe a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 183,6 millions d'euros. Le Groupe compte aujourd'hui environ 400 collaborateurs et commercialise désormais son offre de solutions innovantes (calcul, stockage et réseau) dans plus de 50 pays. 2CRSi est coté depuis juin 2018 sur le marché réglementé d'Euronext à Paris (Code ISIN: FR0013341781) et figure dans le label European Rising Tech. Pour plus d'informations: www.2crsi.comContacts 2CRSi 

2CRSiJoseph GonnachonChief Marketing  ActifinSimon Derbanne Communication   ActifinMathias JordanRelations Presse 
Officerinvestors@2crsi.com03 68 41 10 financière sderbanne@actifin.fr01 56 88 financière mjordan@actifin.fr01 56 88 11 
70                   11 14                  26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI - MAD DEU -EN_vdef 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   2CRSI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of a registration document or its updates 
EQS News ID: 1431655 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1431655 30-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2022 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

2CRSI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.