Alaraby TV: Alaraby on Arab Ground

LUSAIL, Qatar, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday August 30, at 8:00 p.m. Quds time (5GMT), Alaraby Television began broadcasting from its new headquarters in Lusail City, Qatar. This move comes alongside full-scale enhancements to the visual display and interconnectivity of newscasts. The new studios are equipped with the latest technology systems to meet the expectations of Arab viewers of the channel that first launched in London in 2015 to express the aspirations of the Arab public through high-quality, professional journalism.





Under the slogan "Alaraby on Arab Ground", Alaraby TV reconfirmed the principles it abides by, presenting professional and reliable news coverage and programs and adhering to the highest standards of ethics, objectivity, and accuracy, all while emphasizing its commitment towards the Arab public and their causes.

By moving to Lusail, Qatar, Alaraby TV will be closer to the Arab public and able to cover the Arab region and report on its most pressing issues and current affairs.

Alaraby TV's new studios in Lusail benefit from the latest in broadcast technology, in addition to adopting a modern and bold approach in the visual and editorial identity of the newscast content.

You can watch Alaraby on the usual frequencies: NileSat HD 12646, SD 10971, Es'hailSat HD 11310 V, Hotbird HD 12520, the website www.alaraby.com and our social media platforms:

Youtube: ????????? ??????

Facebook: @alarabytv

Instagram: alarabytv

Twitter: @alarabyTV

Tiktok: alarabytvnews

"Alaraby", an Arabic news TV channel Broadcasting from Lusail city in the State of Qatar.

"Alaraby" follows developments, presents news, and analyses the various dimensions and implications of the event. The channel adopts integrity and objectivity as values abiding to the highest professional journalism standards and provides accurate and appealing content by holding onto the principles of freedom of expression and human rights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888142/Alaraby_TV_Studios.jpg