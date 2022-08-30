Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: A2AR23 ISIN: US0441861046 Ticker-Symbol: AHT 
Frankfurt
30.08.22
16:10 Uhr
102,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,97 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHLAND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHLAND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,00103,0017:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2022 | 23:05
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashland, Inc.: Ashland announces expansion of Viatel bioresorbable polymers manufacturing and R&D capabilities in Mullingar, Ireland

Wilmington, Del., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland has announced a strategically significant expansion of its Viatel bioresorbable polymer manufacturing and research and development site at the National Science Park, home to a network of innovative organizations, in Mullingar, Ireland.

"Doubling both our footprint, which includes manufacturing and laboratory space, and the headcount of this facility allows us to deliver cutting-edge polymer chemistry by increasing scope, capacity, and capabilities, and to respond to growing customer needs with greater speed," said Seán McMahon, Ph.D., business manager, Viatel bioresorbable polymers, Ashland.

Viatel bioresorbable polymers are used to deliver improved treatment solutions for many chronic diseases. These polymers are the innovative building blocks in long-acting release formulations, bioresorbable medical devices and tissue engineering scaffolds.

"Expansion of the facility in Ireland showcases our commitment to innovation in the long acting injectables space," said Ashok Kalyana, senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences, Ashland. "We are actively helping our customers solve for performance attributes that will ultimately allow patients to take less medicine, fewer times."

Ashland supplies more than 70 good manufacturing practice (GMP) grades of lactide/glycolide/caprolactone copolymers within its growing Viatel portfolio and offers custom-made polymer production to serve changing customer requirements.

"The facility expansion further establishes Ashland as an attractive employer in Ireland," said Brandt Giffin, senior director marketing and new business development, Life Sciences, Ashland. "Our Pharma business is at the heart of our specialty focus. This expansion allows us to continue to build our poly lactic- co-glycolic acid (PLGA) business that enables and supports new market trends."

The capital expansion program commenced in June 2022 and is expected to complete in 2024. To learn more about Viatel bioresorbable polymers, visit Ashland.com/viatel.

About Ashland
Ashland Inc.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Seth A. MrozekCarolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010+1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.com (mailto:samrozek@ashland.com)ccbrown@ashland.com (mailto:ccbrown@ashland.com)

Attachment

  • Ashland announces second expansion of Mullingar 20220830 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da08d457-8cff-417f-abb6-34db0ee25d3f)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
