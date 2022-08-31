Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NUGEN on August 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NUGEN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 31, 2022.





As a web3.0 initiative aiming to make crypto accessible for all, NUGEN brings in a brand-new crypto asset that is secure, easy to use, and globally accepted, while developing various projects for its ecosystem, including exchange, NFT marketplace, sustainable energy-based coin, cryptocurrency-based online travel booking, metaverse, and more. Its native token NUGEN will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NUGEN

NUGEN is a phenomenal infrastructure that empowers people all across the world to use cryptocurrencies in their day-to-day life to meet the essentials. It yearns to assist businesses in establishing a relation with customers in the easiest, affordable, and environmentally sustainable manner.

The platform enables audiences worldwide to use crypto assets to make a massive difference in the fintech industry. Its ecosystem is made up of various projects. Considering real estate as one of the most well-developed sectors, NUGEN utilizes the cutting-edge technology of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to add real value to these assets. All the real-world lands/properties can be tokenized into NFTs. These real estate operations are powered by their utility token, NGRC. This asset is directly backed by commercial real estate projects.

In addition, as an eminent crypto service provider, NUGEN wishes to provide quality and ideal cryptocurrency services by launching a centralized exchange. This platform will offer users an excellent avenue to purchase, sell, trade, stake, hold, and withdraw their favorite crypto assets with advanced functionalities, improved security, and an outstanding user interface.

There're also several digital assets related projects in NUGEN's ecosystem. Complying with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development Goals, NUGEN will release a sustainable energy-based coin, NGE. It is a futuristic asset that aids entities and even nations to satisfy their climate change commitments. Another coin NGO is created to execute and follow global climate objectives by making an attempt to transact with carbon neutral or carbon negative merchants and businesses. Its platform will use direct air capture technology to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Furthermore, NUGEN collaborates with service providers, wholesale distributors, and merchants directly to provide cryptocurrency-based online travel booking that provides seamless hotel booking and travel experiences. NTC, NUGEN Travel Coin, is the key in making the bookings affordable at a discounted price as it eliminates the intermediaries in the process.

In the future, NUGEN will launch its own NFT marketplace where NFT enthusiasts can purchase, sell, trade, mint, and hold NFTs effortlessly without any complexities. In addition to a licensed bank and crypto ATM, NUGEN will also create a virtual world with Landscape like Parks, Gardens, Offices, Shopping Malls, Night Clubs, Theme Parks, Game Zones, Virtual Real Estate. Everything from Time Travel, Space Travel, to Ocean Exploration is possible in the NUGEN metaverse.

Amidst its assorted range of services, NUGEN Metaverse is a special focus that makes the platform stand out from the crowd. The platform has announced SHAMLA TECH, the top Blockchain and metaverse development company in the market, as their official metaverse development partner, who is responsible for transforming their virtual world dreams into reality.

It is the next big thing in the metaverse that will consist of 9 different worlds to give the audience an out-of-the-world immersive and interactive experience. Vegas City, Water World, Wild Forest, Space Z, Snow Fantasy, and Desert Safari are the 6 different environments, and the other three are yet to be revealed.

"We are elated to unveil the limitless potential of metaverse to our next-gen users. We add genuine value to the industry by bestowing outstanding community services and splendid product experiences," says Fazil M Jabar, Co-founder & CEO Nugen Universe.

NUGEN Metaverse is a collection of parcels of LAND, which is a finite, traversable, 3D virtual space within its ecosystem. LANDs are tokenized into NFTs and are identified by cartesian coordinates (X,Y). There are 9,980 plots available in their virtual world, where each LAND is categorized into Basic, Medium, Large, and Epic based on its size. Basic LAND is a 16×16 meters plot that is suitable to create a game, while Epic LAND is a 128×128 meters plot that is suitable to create even a racetrack. Users can prefer their own plot size depending on the application they wish to build.

NUGEN Metaverse is a go-to platform for virtual world lovers, and purchasing the plots will enable them to create their own brand-new ecosystem. Also, owners of the LAND will gain free access to rewards, airdrops, and a myriad of entertainment zones. The engaging and impressive user interface is an added advantage of the platform. Join their community to receive all the latest updates on the project.

About NUGEN Token

NUGEN is the native utility coin of the NUGEN platform. It is a BEP-20 standard token built on the robust BSC network. The holders can stake their NUGEN coins to collateralize every payment on the platform, thereby enabling immediate and transparent transactions at merchants worldwide.

The total supply of NUGEN is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 16% is provided for private sale, 9% is provided for public sale, 10% is for operational use, another 10% is allocated for partnerships, 3% will be airdropped, 20% is allocated for reward pool, 17% is provided for staking incentives, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the rest 5% is reserved.

The NUGEN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 31, 2022

