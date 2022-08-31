London & Associated Properties Plc - Half-year Report

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

31 August 2022

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC

HALF YEAR RESULTS TO 30 June 2022

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Group") is a main market listed property investment group that specialises in industrial and essential retail property. It also holds a substantial stake in the main market listed Bisichi PLC which operates coal mines in South Africa and owns UK property investments.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net assets attributable to shareholders - Increase by 17% to £34.2 million (£29.7 million December 2021 ) Now 40.04p per share ( December 2021 34.78p per share) Exceptional results from Bisichi add £4.7 million to value of LAP's investment

Property changes move business further away from traditional retail - West Bromwich retail centre sold on 29 July 2022 for December valuation of £4.75 million Rugeley retail arcade sold at book value for £0.5 million Industrial portfolio in Warrington acquired for £2.37 million Following planning approval for 56 flats at JV development in West Ealing we are progressing the development design work

Property portfolio seeing continued strong performance with Group occupancy levels of 97.6% by rental income ( June 2021 : 95.4%).

: 95.4%). Re-financing in August 2022 replaces 25-year £10 million debenture and 10-year £3.5 million bank loan with new £13.6 million 5-year facility.

"We are pleased to report on the six months to 30 June 2022, during which we made significant progress within LAP. We sold a number of ex-growth properties including Kings Square, West Bromwich, our last remaining covered shopping centre, and Brewery Street Arcade in Rugeley. These properties did not meet our criteria and banks have demonstrated consistently that they are not prepared to lend at commercially acceptable rates on assets of this type. Following these disposals, our portfolio is much more readily fundable and well positioned to maintain and grow future income. Future acquisitions will follow this strategy. We also refinanced a large portion of the existing portfolio."



-more-



Contact:

London & Associated Properties PLC Tel: 020 7415 5000

John Heller, Chief Executive

Baron Phillips Associates Tel: 07767 444193

Baron Phillips







Half year results for the period ended 30 June 2022

Half year review

We are pleased to report on the six months to 30 June 2022, during which we made significant progress within LAP. We sold a number of ex-growth properties including Kings Square, West Bromwich, our last remaining covered shopping centre, and Brewery Street Arcade in Rugeley. These properties did not meet our criteria and banks have demonstrated consistently that they are not prepared to lend at commercially acceptable rates on assets of this type. Following these disposals, our portfolio is much more readily fundable and well positioned to maintain and grow future income. Future acquisitions will follow this strategy. We also refinanced a large portion of the existing portfolio.

Consolidated Group revenue increased by 82% to £48.1 million from £26.5 million in the same period last year. Revenue from mining (£44.8 million versus £23.0 million) is discussed further in commentary about Bisichi below.

Revenue from property activities fell slightly to £3.3 million (2021: £3.5 million), as a consequence of lower income during periods between property disposals and subsequent acquisitions.

Group profits attributable to shareholders were £4.3 million (2021: losses of £0.7 million) with £4.8 million profit from Bisichi offset by a small loss in LAP as the company transitions its property portfolio and returns to profitability.

Of the current 2.4% of vacancies by rental income, 1.4% is accounted for by one unit in Sheffield which is being held vacant to enable future development activity.

At Orchard Square, Sheffield we continue to reposition the asset from a retail-led site towards a more mixed-use and food-focused venue. We have completed a letting to an independent pizza and cocktails chain of restaurants replacing a mid-market fashion outlet and are in detailed negotiations with a number of similar operators to enhance the offer at the centre. Elsewhere, we have agreed with Sheffield Council grants for upgrading the public areas and residential development, with lawyers now instructed by both sides.

We continue to cut overheads which is providing positive cashflow and profitability. We have relocated our central London offices to a more modern and cost-efficient space.

During the period, we sold our Rugeley arcade for the December 2021 book value of £0.5 million. The reinvestment of this cash has also had a positive effect on cashflow.

During the period we acquired an industrial portfolio in Warrington for £2.37 million from free cash. We believe the portfolio offers good prospects for rental growth, together with a number of value enhancing asset management opportunities.

In June we announced the sale of Kings Square, West Bromwich, our last remaining covered shopping centre, to the local council for the December 2021 book value of £4.75 million. The proceeds of this sale, which completed in July, were placed on deposit with funder Aviva and released following the refinancing in August and will be used to make further acquisitions of properties that support our ongoing strategy.

As opportunities arise, we will sell other properties that do not meet our core investment criteria. We are in discussions with interested parties on a number of retail properties enabling us to move our portfolio further away from this sector.

At our development site in West Ealing, we continue to explore options to realise the value from the planning consent for 56 flats we obtained in 2021. These options include marketing the consented land for sale which we have explored. However, the well-publicised inflation in building costs experienced across the development industry has proved a stumbling block to obtaining the value we seek as purchasers were understandably conservative. Therefore we continue to progress the development, including working up detailed design drawings and negotiating with potential contractors. A final decision on whether to we will develop this asset ourselves or sell it has yet to be taken.

The 25-year £10 million, 8.109% Aviva debenture was refinanced in August together with the 10-year £3.5 million Metro Bank loan. These loans have been replaced by a new 5-year loan with QIB (UK) plc for £13.6 million. This will generate an initial net operating cashflow improvement of £0.2m per annum. Security for the new loan comprises the properties held as security by Aviva and Metro and two uncharged properties, with an initial LTV of 56%. £5.6 million of free cash was released back to the company as a result of this transaction, which will be reinvested in our portfolio diversification programme and we are examining suitable investment opportunities.

During the period an extension of the Dragon Retail Properties loan with Santander to October 2022 was secured. We have received an offer for longer term finance for this property and are progressing this. This property continues to produce strong net cash flow.

We have exercised the option to extend the £13.2 million loan with Phoenix CRE S.à.r.l, secured on our Sheffield property, to September 2023, while we complete the latest stage of development activity.

Bisichi PLC, which is 42% owned, has seen strong performance from Sisonke Coal Processing, its South African coal processing operation which benefited from significantly higher prices of Free on Board (FOB) coal from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (API4 price). During the period, the weekly API4 price averaged US$277 compared to US$97 in the first half of 2021 and US$151 in the second half the year. Despite constraints largely beyond Bisichi's control in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network, it was able to take advantage of the improved international coal price by increasing export sales during the first half of the year to 177,000 metric tonnes, compared to 171,000 metric tonnes in the first half of 2021 and 320,000 metric tonnes overall in 2022.

Bisichi's results would have been even better if it had not encountered operational delays that impacted the transition into new mining areas at Black Wattle, which in turn adversely impacted coal production. During the period the mine achieved production of 301,000 metric tonnes compared to 553,000 metric tonnes in the first half of 2021. Bisichi is pleased to report that these delays have now been addressed successfully and in July the transition into the new mining areas was completed. Consequently, Bisichi expects mining production to recover in the second half of the year to the levels seen in 2021. The increases evident on the balance sheet in mining reserves, plant and equipment is mainly attributable to the costs of completing the development of these new mining areas which will be mined throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

Despite the lower coal production from Black Wattle, at Sisonke Coal Processing Bisichi was able to maintain its overall levels of coal processed. During the period Bisichi sold 614,000 metric tonnes (2021: 731,000 metric tonnes) and reported £44.7million in mining revenue (2021: £23.0million) with the higher prices achievable for coal offsetting the lower overall quantity of coal sold.

Looking forward into the second half of 2022, Bisichi is already beginning to see the benefits from mining new areas at Black Wattle. This is mainly due to the higher quality coal being mined which is currently in high demand in both export and domestic markets. As a result, Bisichi is pleased to report that, in the second half of the year to date, it has achieved significant improvements in prices for coal in the domestic market. In the export market, the API4 price continues to remain at levels similar to the first half of 2022 and exports for the year to date are in line with the average export tonnages achieved in 2021. However, looking beyond the year to date, uncertainties remain. These are particularly with regard to the sustainability of the higher coal prices in both our markets, as well as the impact of continued constraints in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network.

LAP has made significant progress during the period. The Board of LAP bases its decisions on dividend payments on the results and financial position of the Group's property activities and accordingly has decided not to declare a dividend for the half year. Once our cash has been reinvested and property income has returned to previous levels, our dividend policy will reflect this.





Sir Michael HellerJohn Heller

Chairman Chief Executive

31 August 2022









Consolidated income statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes



£'000



£'000



£'000 Group revenue 1 48,076 26,518 56,477 Operating costs (26,236) (26,587) (53,457) Operating profit/(loss) 1 21,840 (69) 3,020 Finance income 2 40 12 34 Finance expenses 2 (1,470) (1,403) (2,543) Result before valuation and other movements 20,410 (1,460) 511 Non-cash changes in valuation of assets and liabilities and other movements Exchange losses - - (121) Decrease in value of investment properties (200) - (111) Loss on disposal of fixed assets - - (133) Increase in value of trading investments 49 376 812 Adjustment to interest rate derivative 70 60 130 Profits on disposal of investment properties - 121 436 Result including revaluation and other movements 20,329 (903) 1,524 Profit/(loss) for the period before taxation 1 20,329 (903) 1,524 Income tax charge 3 (5,646) (129) (698) Profit/(loss) for the period 14,683 (1,032) 826 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 4,293 (660) (152) Non-controlling interest 10,390 (372) 978 Profit/(loss) for the period 14,683 (1,032) 826 Profit/(loss) per share - basic and diluted 4 5.03p (0.77)p (0.18)p







Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 14,683 (1,032) 826 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be subsequently recycled to the income statement: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 565 6 (63) Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax 565 6 (63) Total comprehensive income /(expense) for the period, net of tax 15,248 (1,026) 763 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 4,496 (608) (177) Non-controlling interest 10,752 (418) 940 15,248 (1,026) 763







Consolidated balance sheet

at 30 June 2022

30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Market value of properties attributable to Group 35,725 40,970 37,945 Present value of head leases 3,221 3,249 3,221 Property 5 38,946 44,219 41,166 Mining reserves, property, plant and equipment 15,100 10,366 9,917 Other investments at fair value through profit and loss ("FVPL") 6,418 2,721 3,631 60,464 57,306 54,714 Current assets Inventories - Property 5 25,493 25,366 25,213 Inventories - Mining 4,189 2,592 1,253 Assets held for sale 4,550 - 504 Trade and other receivables 10,604 10,035 9,917 Corporation tax recoverable - - 19 Investments in listed securities held at FVPL 1,209 923 685 Cash and cash equivalents 7,816 8,299 8,518 53,861 47,215 46,109 Total assets 114,325 104,521 100,823 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (13,546) (19,708) (15,197) Borrowings (36,151) (9,568) (31,405) Lease liabilities (201) (432) (513) Interest rate derivatives - - (70) Current tax liabilities (1,657) (1) (726) (51,555) (29,709) (47,911) Non-current liabilities Borrowings (3,932) (30,926) (7,259) Interest rate derivatives - (140) - Lease liabilities (3,866) (3,665) (3,734) Provisions (1,609) (1,461) (1,391) Deferred tax liabilities (57) (193) (309) (9,464) (36,385) (12,693) Total liabilities (61,019) (66,094) (60,604) Net assets 53,306 38,427 40,219 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent Share capital 8,554 8,554 8,554 Share premium account 4,866 4,866 4,866 Translation reserve (Bisichi PLC) (851) (1,031) (1,055) Capital redemption reserve 47 47 47 Retained earnings (excluding treasury shares) 21,708 16,907 17,415 Treasury shares (144) (144) (144) Retained earnings 21,464 16,763 17,271 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders 34,180 29,199 29,683 Non - controlling interest 19,126 9,228 10,536 Total equity 53,306 38,427 40,219 Net assets per share attributable to equity shareholders 6 40.04p 34.22p 34.78p







Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

£'000

Translation

reserves

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000 Treasury

shares

£'000 Retained

earnings

excluding

treasury

shares

£'000 Total

excluding

Non-

Controlling

Interests

£'000



Non-controlling

Interests

£'000 Total

equity

£'000 Balance at 1 January 2021 8,554 4,866 (1,030) 47 (144) 17,567 29,860 9,686 39,546 Loss for the period - - - - - (660) (660) (372) (1,032) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation - - (1) - - - (1) 4 3 Total other comprehensive (expense)/income - - (1) - - - (1) 4 3 Total comprehensive expense - - (1) - - (660) (661) (368) (1,029) Transactions with owners: Dividends - non-controlling

Interests - - - - - - - (90) (90) Transactions with owners - - - - - - - (90) (90) Balance at 30 June 2021 (unaudited) 8,554 4,866 (1,031) 47 (144) 16,907 29,199 9,228 38,427 Balance at 1 January 2021 8,554 4,866 (1,030) 47 (144) 17,567 29,860 9,686 39,546 (Loss)/profit for the year - - - - - (152) (152) 978 826 Other comprehensive income: Currency translation - - (25) - - - (25) (38) (63) Total other comprehensive expense - - (25) - - - (25) (38) (63) Total comprehensive expense - - (25) - - (152) (177) 940 763 Transaction with owners: Dividends - non-controlling

Interests - - - - - - - (90) (90) Transactions with owners (90) (90) Balance at 31 December 2021

(audited) 8,554 4,866 (1,055) 47 (144) 17,415 29,683 10,536 40,219







Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity - continued

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

£'000

Translation

reserves

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000 Treasury

shares

£'000 Retained

earnings

excluding

treasury

shares

£'000 Total

excluding

Non-

Controlling

Interests

£'000



Non-controlling

Interests

£'000 Total

equity

£'000 Balance at 1 January 2022 8,554 4,866 (1,055) 47 (144) 17,415 29,683 10,536 40,219 Profit for the period - - - - - 4,293 4,293 10,390 14,683 Other comprehensive income: - - - - - - - - - Currency translation - - 204 - - - 204 362 566 Total other comprehensive income - - 204 - - - 204 362 566 Total comprehensive income - - 204 - - 4,293 4,497 10,752 15,249 Transactions with owners: Dividends - non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (2,162) (2,162) Transactions with owners - - - - - - - (2,162) (2,162) Balance at 30 June 2022 (unaudited) 8,554 4,866 (851) 47 (144) 21,708 34,180 19,126 53,306







Consolidated cash flow statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Operating activities Profit/(loss) for the year before taxation 20,329 (903) 1,524 Finance income (40) (12) (34) Finance expense 1,470 1,403 2,543 Decrease in value of investment properties - - 111 Increase in value of trading investments - - (812) Expenditure on trading property (260) - - Adjustment to interest rate derivative (70) (60) (130) Profit on sale of investment properties - - (436) Depreciation 884 1,457 2,815 Profit on disposal of non-current assets 200 - 133 Sale of inventory - property (net of costs) - (121) - Exchange adjustments 37 9 121 Change in inventories (2,803) 538 2,921 Development expenditure on inventories - - (1,016) Change in receivables 766 (1,305) (1,813) Change in payables (2,813) 2,224 (107) Cash generated from operations 17,700 3,230 5,820 Income tax paid (5,554) (211) (216) Cash inflows from operating activities 12,146 3,019 5,604 Investing activities Disposal of assets held for sale 504 - - Acquisition of investment properties, mining reserves, plant and equipment (7,994) (706) (1,871) Sale of investment properties - 1,791 4,219 Disposal of other investments - - 705 Acquisition of other investments (3,262) (689) (1,630) Interest received 40 12 34 Cash (outflows)/inflows from investing activities (10,712) 408 1,457 Financing activities Interest paid (1,468) (1,379) (2,621) Interest on obligation under finance leases (17) (16) (199) Receipt of bank loan - Bisichi PLC 48 130 46 Repayment of bank loan - Bisichi PLC (150) (262) (317) Repayment of bank loan - Dragon Retail Properties Ltd (10) (10) (21) Receipt of bank loan - London & Associated Properties PLC 220 352 522 Repayment of bank loan - London & Associated Properties PLC (188) (88) (606) Repayment of lease liability (126) (132) (235) Lease assignment costs paid - - (101) Equity dividends paid - non-controlling interests (1,787) - - Cash outflows from financing activities (3,478) (1,405) (3,532)







Consolidated cash flow statement - continued

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,044) 2,022 3,529 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,982 2,348 2,348 Exchange adjustment (51) (40) 105 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,887 4,330 5,982

The cash flows above relate to continuing and discontinued operations.

Cash and cash equivalents

For the purpose of the cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents comprise the following balance sheet amounts:

Cash and cash equivalents (before bank overdrafts) 7,816 8,299 8,518 Bank overdrafts (3,929) (3,969) (2,536) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,887 4,330 5,982







Notes to the half year report

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

1. Segmental analysis 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue LAP - Rental income 2,092 2,372 5,024 - Service charge income 471 411 852 - Management income from third parties 9 9 18 Bisichi - Rental income 543 576 904 - Service charge income - - 130 - Mining 44,837 23,045 49,401 Dragon

- Rental income 123 105 125 - Service charge income 1 - 23 48,076 26,518 56,477 Operating profit/(loss) LAP 208 397 311 Bisichi 21,544 (517) 2,621 Dragon 88 51 88 21,840 (69) 3,020 (Loss)/profit before taxation LAP (986) (409) (1,273) Bisichi 21,249 (524) 2,790 Dragon 66 30 7 20,329 (903) 1,524 2. Finance costs 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Finance income 40 12 34 Finance expenses: Interest on bank loans and overdrafts (925) (947) (1,345) Other loans (430) (430) (1,121) Interest on obligations under finance leases (115) (26) (77) Total finance expenses (1,470) (1,403) (2,543) (1,430) (1,391) (2,509)







Notes to the half year report - continued

3. Income tax 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Current tax 6,115 (14) 731 Deferred tax (469) 143 (33) 5,646 129 698



4. Earnings per share 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Profit/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders after tax (£'000) 4,293 (660) (152) Weighted average number of shares in issue for the period ('000) 85,326 85,326 85,326 Basic earnings per share 5.03p (0.77)p (0.18)p Diluted number of shares in issue ('000) 85,326 85,326 85,326 Diluted earnings per share 5.03p (0.77)p (0.18)p

5. Properties

Investment properties are held a fair value at each reporting period.

During the period one property was sold, generating net sales proceeds of £0.504 million. This property was valued at £0.504 million at 31 December 2021 and disclosed as an asset held for sale. There was no profit on sale in the period.

During the period one property was purchased for £2.37 million, excluding costs, being an industrial portfolio in Warrington.

Subsequent to the period end, on 29 July 2022, a retail property in West Bromwich was sold, generating net sale proceeds of £4.55 million. This property was revalued to the net sales proceeds achieved, generating a £200,000 downwards revaluation of the property in the period. The property was transferred to assets held for sale at 30 June 2022.

Other than as discussed above, the Directors have placed a valuation on the properties which is not materially different to the value as at 31 December 2021. Investment properties are therefore included at a directors' valuation which is considered to be the fair value as at 30 June 2022. Please refer to page 44 of the 2021 Annual report and Accounts for details on the valuation of investment and inventory properties as at 31 December 2021.

6. Net assets per share 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Shares in issue ('000) 85,326 85,326 85,326 Net assets attributable to equity shareholders (£'000) 34,165 29,199 29,683 Basic net assets per share 40.04p 34.22p 34.78p Shares in issue diluted by outstanding share options ('000) 85,326 85,326 85,326 Net assets after issue of share options (£'000) 34,165 29,199 29,683 Fully diluted net assets per share 40.04p 34.22p 34.78p







Notes to the half year report - continued

7. Related party transactions

The related parties and the nature of costs recharged are as disclosed in the group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

8. Dividends

There is no interim dividend payable for the period (30 June 2021: Nil).

There is no final dividend payable in respect of 2021.

9. Risks and uncertainties

The group's principal risks and uncertainties are reported on pages 10 and 11 in the 2021 Annual Report. They have been reviewed by the Directors and remain unchanged for the current period.

The largest area of estimation and uncertainty in the interim financial statements is in respect of the valuation of investment properties (which are not revalued at the half year).

For Bisichi PLC, the largest area of estimation relates to currency movements and coal mining activities in South Africa, including depreciation, impairment and the provision for rehabilitation (relating to environmental rehabilitation of mining areas).

Property, plant and equipment representing Bisichi's mining assets in South Africa are reviewed for impairment where there is evidence of a material impairment. The impairment test indicated significant headroom as at 31 December 2021 and no impairment was considered appropriate.

Other areas of estimation and uncertainly are referred to in the Group's annual financial statements. There have been no significant changes to the basis of accounting of key estimates and judgements as disclosed in the annual report as at 31 December 2021.

10. Subsequent Events

On 29 July 2022 the group sold its interest in a retail property in West Bromwich for gross sales proceeds of £4.75 million.

On 25 August 2022, the group repaid its 25-year £10 million debenture with Aviva at 8.109%, as it fell due, and a loan with Metro Bank, with a remaining balance of £3.5 million at BoE base rate plus 2.95%, and executed a 5-year £13.6 million floating rate loan with QIB (UK) PLC at BoE base rate plus 3.95%, secured against its investment properties.

11. Financial information

The above financial information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The figures for the year ended 31 December 2021 are based upon the latest statutory accounts, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

As required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, the interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with both IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules.

The half year results have not been audited or subject to review by the company's auditor.

The annual financial statements of London & Associated Properties PLC are prepared in accordance with IFRS and in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. the company has applied UK-adopted IAS and at the date of application, both UK-adopted IAS and EU-adopted IFRS are the same. The same accounting policies are used for the six months ended 30 June 2022 as were used for the year ended 31 December 2021.

As stated in the 2021 Annual Report in the group accounting policies, Bisichi PLC and Dragon Retail Properties Limited are consolidated with LAP, as required by IFRS 10.

The assessment of new standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not effective, is that these are not anticipated to have a material impact on the financial statements.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis.

12. Board approval

The half year results were approved by the Board of London & Associated Properties PLC on 30 August 2022.







Directors' responsibility statement

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

(a) the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with (i) UK-adopted International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, (ii) International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as published by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and (iii) International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union (EU);

(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(1) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(2) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of management and currently available information. Future statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. Rather, future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based upon assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Risks and uncertainties identified by the Group are set out on pages 7 and 8 of the 2021 Annual Report & Accounts. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this report.



Signed on behalf of the Board on 31 August 2022





Sir Michael HellerJonathan Mintz

Director Director







