London & Associated Properties Plc - Half-year Report
London, August 30
31 August 2022
LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC
HALF YEAR RESULTS TO 30 June 2022
London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Group") is a main market listed property investment group that specialises in industrial and essential retail property. It also holds a substantial stake in the main market listed Bisichi PLC which operates coal mines in South Africa and owns UK property investments.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net assets attributable to shareholders -
- Increase by 17% to £34.2 million (£29.7 million December 2021)
- Now 40.04p per share (December 2021 34.78p per share)
- Exceptional results from Bisichi add £4.7 million to value of LAP's investment
- Property changes move business further away from traditional retail -
- West Bromwich retail centre sold on 29 July 2022 for December valuation of £4.75 million
- Rugeley retail arcade sold at book value for £0.5 million
- Industrial portfolio in Warrington acquired for £2.37 million
- Following planning approval for 56 flats at JV development in West Ealing we are progressing the development design work
- Property portfolio seeing continued strong performance with Group occupancy levels of 97.6% by rental income (June 2021: 95.4%).
- Re-financing in August 2022 replaces 25-year £10 million debenture and 10-year £3.5 million bank loan with new £13.6 million 5-year facility.
"We are pleased to report on the six months to 30 June 2022, during which we made significant progress within LAP. We sold a number of ex-growth properties including Kings Square, West Bromwich, our last remaining covered shopping centre, and Brewery Street Arcade in Rugeley. These properties did not meet our criteria and banks have demonstrated consistently that they are not prepared to lend at commercially acceptable rates on assets of this type. Following these disposals, our portfolio is much more readily fundable and well positioned to maintain and grow future income. Future acquisitions will follow this strategy. We also refinanced a large portion of the existing portfolio."
Half year results for the period ended 30 June 2022
Half year review
We are pleased to report on the six months to 30 June 2022, during which we made significant progress within LAP. We sold a number of ex-growth properties including Kings Square, West Bromwich, our last remaining covered shopping centre, and Brewery Street Arcade in Rugeley. These properties did not meet our criteria and banks have demonstrated consistently that they are not prepared to lend at commercially acceptable rates on assets of this type. Following these disposals, our portfolio is much more readily fundable and well positioned to maintain and grow future income. Future acquisitions will follow this strategy. We also refinanced a large portion of the existing portfolio.
Consolidated Group revenue increased by 82% to £48.1 million from £26.5 million in the same period last year. Revenue from mining (£44.8 million versus £23.0 million) is discussed further in commentary about Bisichi below.
Revenue from property activities fell slightly to £3.3 million (2021: £3.5 million), as a consequence of lower income during periods between property disposals and subsequent acquisitions.
Group profits attributable to shareholders were £4.3 million (2021: losses of £0.7 million) with £4.8 million profit from Bisichi offset by a small loss in LAP as the company transitions its property portfolio and returns to profitability.
Of the current 2.4% of vacancies by rental income, 1.4% is accounted for by one unit in Sheffield which is being held vacant to enable future development activity.
At Orchard Square, Sheffield we continue to reposition the asset from a retail-led site towards a more mixed-use and food-focused venue. We have completed a letting to an independent pizza and cocktails chain of restaurants replacing a mid-market fashion outlet and are in detailed negotiations with a number of similar operators to enhance the offer at the centre. Elsewhere, we have agreed with Sheffield Council grants for upgrading the public areas and residential development, with lawyers now instructed by both sides.
We continue to cut overheads which is providing positive cashflow and profitability. We have relocated our central London offices to a more modern and cost-efficient space.
During the period, we sold our Rugeley arcade for the December 2021 book value of £0.5 million. The reinvestment of this cash has also had a positive effect on cashflow.
During the period we acquired an industrial portfolio in Warrington for £2.37 million from free cash. We believe the portfolio offers good prospects for rental growth, together with a number of value enhancing asset management opportunities.
In June we announced the sale of Kings Square, West Bromwich, our last remaining covered shopping centre, to the local council for the December 2021 book value of £4.75 million. The proceeds of this sale, which completed in July, were placed on deposit with funder Aviva and released following the refinancing in August and will be used to make further acquisitions of properties that support our ongoing strategy.
As opportunities arise, we will sell other properties that do not meet our core investment criteria. We are in discussions with interested parties on a number of retail properties enabling us to move our portfolio further away from this sector.
At our development site in West Ealing, we continue to explore options to realise the value from the planning consent for 56 flats we obtained in 2021. These options include marketing the consented land for sale which we have explored. However, the well-publicised inflation in building costs experienced across the development industry has proved a stumbling block to obtaining the value we seek as purchasers were understandably conservative. Therefore we continue to progress the development, including working up detailed design drawings and negotiating with potential contractors. A final decision on whether to we will develop this asset ourselves or sell it has yet to be taken.
The 25-year £10 million, 8.109% Aviva debenture was refinanced in August together with the 10-year £3.5 million Metro Bank loan. These loans have been replaced by a new 5-year loan with QIB (UK) plc for £13.6 million. This will generate an initial net operating cashflow improvement of £0.2m per annum. Security for the new loan comprises the properties held as security by Aviva and Metro and two uncharged properties, with an initial LTV of 56%. £5.6 million of free cash was released back to the company as a result of this transaction, which will be reinvested in our portfolio diversification programme and we are examining suitable investment opportunities.
During the period an extension of the Dragon Retail Properties loan with Santander to October 2022 was secured. We have received an offer for longer term finance for this property and are progressing this. This property continues to produce strong net cash flow.
We have exercised the option to extend the £13.2 million loan with Phoenix CRE S.à.r.l, secured on our Sheffield property, to September 2023, while we complete the latest stage of development activity.
Bisichi PLC, which is 42% owned, has seen strong performance from Sisonke Coal Processing, its South African coal processing operation which benefited from significantly higher prices of Free on Board (FOB) coal from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (API4 price). During the period, the weekly API4 price averaged US$277 compared to US$97 in the first half of 2021 and US$151 in the second half the year. Despite constraints largely beyond Bisichi's control in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network, it was able to take advantage of the improved international coal price by increasing export sales during the first half of the year to 177,000 metric tonnes, compared to 171,000 metric tonnes in the first half of 2021 and 320,000 metric tonnes overall in 2022.
Bisichi's results would have been even better if it had not encountered operational delays that impacted the transition into new mining areas at Black Wattle, which in turn adversely impacted coal production. During the period the mine achieved production of 301,000 metric tonnes compared to 553,000 metric tonnes in the first half of 2021. Bisichi is pleased to report that these delays have now been addressed successfully and in July the transition into the new mining areas was completed. Consequently, Bisichi expects mining production to recover in the second half of the year to the levels seen in 2021. The increases evident on the balance sheet in mining reserves, plant and equipment is mainly attributable to the costs of completing the development of these new mining areas which will be mined throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.
Despite the lower coal production from Black Wattle, at Sisonke Coal Processing Bisichi was able to maintain its overall levels of coal processed. During the period Bisichi sold 614,000 metric tonnes (2021: 731,000 metric tonnes) and reported £44.7million in mining revenue (2021: £23.0million) with the higher prices achievable for coal offsetting the lower overall quantity of coal sold.
Looking forward into the second half of 2022, Bisichi is already beginning to see the benefits from mining new areas at Black Wattle. This is mainly due to the higher quality coal being mined which is currently in high demand in both export and domestic markets. As a result, Bisichi is pleased to report that, in the second half of the year to date, it has achieved significant improvements in prices for coal in the domestic market. In the export market, the API4 price continues to remain at levels similar to the first half of 2022 and exports for the year to date are in line with the average export tonnages achieved in 2021. However, looking beyond the year to date, uncertainties remain. These are particularly with regard to the sustainability of the higher coal prices in both our markets, as well as the impact of continued constraints in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network.
LAP has made significant progress during the period. The Board of LAP bases its decisions on dividend payments on the results and financial position of the Group's property activities and accordingly has decided not to declare a dividend for the half year. Once our cash has been reinvested and property income has returned to previous levels, our dividend policy will reflect this.
Sir Michael HellerJohn Heller
Chairman Chief Executive
31 August 2022
Consolidated income statement
for the six months ended 30 June 2022
|6 months
|6 months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Notes
£'000
£'000
£'000
|Group revenue
|1
|48,076
|26,518
|56,477
|Operating costs
|(26,236)
|(26,587)
|(53,457)
|Operating profit/(loss)
|1
|21,840
|(69)
|3,020
|Finance income
|2
|40
|12
|34
|Finance expenses
|2
|(1,470)
|(1,403)
|(2,543)
|Result before valuation and other movements
|20,410
|(1,460)
|511
|Non-cash changes in valuation of assets and liabilities and other movements
|Exchange losses
|-
|-
|(121)
|Decrease in value of investment properties
|(200)
|-
|(111)
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|-
|(133)
|Increase in value of trading investments
|49
|376
|812
|Adjustment to interest rate derivative
|70
|60
|130
|Profits on disposal of investment properties
|-
|121
|436
|Result including revaluation and other movements
|20,329
|(903)
|1,524
|Profit/(loss) for the period before taxation
|1
|20,329
|(903)
|1,524
|Income tax charge
|3
|(5,646)
|(129)
|(698)
|Profit/(loss) for the period
|14,683
|(1,032)
|826
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Company
|4,293
|(660)
|(152)
|Non-controlling interest
|10,390
|(372)
|978
|Profit/(loss) for the period
|14,683
|(1,032)
|826
|Profit/(loss) per share - basic and diluted
|4
|5.03p
|(0.77)p
|(0.18)p
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the six months ended 30 June 2022
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Profit/(loss) for the period
|14,683
|(1,032)
|826
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that may be subsequently recycled to the income statement:
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|565
|6
|(63)
|Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax
|565
|6
|(63)
|Total comprehensive income /(expense) for the period, net of tax
|15,248
|(1,026)
|763
|Attributable to:
|Equity shareholders
|4,496
|(608)
|(177)
|Non-controlling interest
|10,752
|(418)
|940
|15,248
|(1,026)
|763
Consolidated balance sheet
at 30 June 2022
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Notes
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Non-current assets
|Market value of properties attributable to Group
|35,725
|40,970
|37,945
|Present value of head leases
|3,221
|3,249
|3,221
|Property
|5
|38,946
|44,219
|41,166
|Mining reserves, property, plant and equipment
|15,100
|10,366
|9,917
|Other investments at fair value through profit and loss ("FVPL")
|6,418
|2,721
|3,631
|60,464
|57,306
|54,714
|Current assets
|Inventories - Property
|5
|25,493
|25,366
|25,213
|Inventories - Mining
|4,189
|2,592
|1,253
|Assets held for sale
|4,550
|-
|504
|Trade and other receivables
|10,604
|10,035
|9,917
|Corporation tax recoverable
|-
|-
|19
|Investments in listed securities held at FVPL
|1,209
|923
|685
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,816
|8,299
|8,518
|53,861
|47,215
|46,109
|Total assets
|114,325
|104,521
|100,823
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|(13,546)
|(19,708)
|(15,197)
|Borrowings
|(36,151)
|(9,568)
|(31,405)
|Lease liabilities
|(201)
|(432)
|(513)
|Interest rate derivatives
|-
|-
|(70)
|Current tax liabilities
|(1,657)
|(1)
|(726)
|(51,555)
|(29,709)
|(47,911)
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|(3,932)
|(30,926)
|(7,259)
|Interest rate derivatives
|-
|(140)
|-
|Lease liabilities
|(3,866)
|(3,665)
|(3,734)
|Provisions
|(1,609)
|(1,461)
|(1,391)
|Deferred tax liabilities
|(57)
|(193)
|(309)
|(9,464)
|(36,385)
|(12,693)
|Total liabilities
|(61,019)
|(66,094)
|(60,604)
|Net assets
|53,306
|38,427
|40,219
|Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
|Share capital
|8,554
|8,554
|8,554
|Share premium account
|4,866
|4,866
|4,866
|Translation reserve (Bisichi PLC)
|(851)
|(1,031)
|(1,055)
|Capital redemption reserve
|47
|47
|47
|Retained earnings (excluding treasury shares)
|21,708
|16,907
|17,415
|Treasury shares
|(144)
|(144)
|(144)
|Retained earnings
|21,464
|16,763
|17,271
|Total equity attributable to equity shareholders
|34,180
|29,199
|29,683
|Non - controlling interest
|19,126
|9,228
|10,536
|Total equity
|53,306
|38,427
|40,219
|Net assets per share attributable to equity shareholders
|6
|40.04p
|34.22p
|34.78p
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity
for the six months ended 30 June 2022
|Share
capital
£'000
|Share
premium
£'000
Translation
reserves
£'000
|Capital
redemption
reserve
£'000
|Treasury
shares
£'000
|Retained
earnings
excluding
treasury
shares
£'000
|Total
excluding
Non-
Controlling
Interests
£'000
Non-controlling
Interests
£'000
|Total
equity
£'000
|Balance at 1 January 2021
|8,554
|4,866
|(1,030)
|47
|(144)
|17,567
|29,860
|9,686
|39,546
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(660)
|(660)
|(372)
|(1,032)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Currency translation
|-
|-
|(1)
|-
|-
|-
|(1)
|4
|3
|Total other comprehensive (expense)/income
|-
|-
|(1)
|-
|-
|-
|(1)
|4
|3
|Total comprehensive expense
|-
|-
|(1)
|-
|-
|(660)
|(661)
|(368)
|(1,029)
|Transactions with owners:
|Dividends - non-controlling
Interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(90)
|(90)
|Transactions with owners
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(90)
|(90)
|Balance at 30 June 2021 (unaudited)
|8,554
|4,866
|(1,031)
|47
|(144)
|16,907
|29,199
|9,228
|38,427
|Balance at 1 January 2021
|8,554
|4,866
|(1,030)
|47
|(144)
|17,567
|29,860
|9,686
|39,546
|(Loss)/profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(152)
|(152)
|978
|826
|Other comprehensive income:
|Currency translation
|-
|-
|(25)
|-
|-
|-
|(25)
|(38)
|(63)
|Total other comprehensive expense
|-
|-
|(25)
|-
|-
|-
|(25)
|(38)
|(63)
|Total comprehensive expense
|-
|-
|(25)
|-
|-
|(152)
|(177)
|940
|763
|Transaction with owners:
|Dividends - non-controlling
Interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(90)
|(90)
|Transactions with owners
|(90)
|(90)
|Balance at 31 December 2021
(audited)
|8,554
|4,866
|(1,055)
|47
|(144)
|17,415
|29,683
|10,536
|40,219
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity - continued
for the six months ended 30 June 2022
|Share
capital
£'000
|Share
premium
£'000
Translation
reserves
£'000
|Capital
redemption
reserve
£'000
|Treasury
shares
£'000
|Retained
earnings
excluding
treasury
shares
£'000
|Total
excluding
Non-
Controlling
Interests
£'000
Non-controlling
Interests
£'000
|Total
equity
£'000
|Balance at 1 January 2022
|8,554
|4,866
|(1,055)
|47
|(144)
|17,415
|29,683
|10,536
|40,219
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,293
|4,293
|10,390
|14,683
|Other comprehensive income:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Currency translation
|-
|-
|204
|-
|-
|-
|204
|362
|566
|Total other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|204
|-
|-
|-
|204
|362
|566
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|204
|-
|-
|4,293
|4,497
|10,752
|15,249
|Transactions with owners:
|Dividends - non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,162)
|(2,162)
|Transactions with owners
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,162)
|(2,162)
|Balance at 30 June 2022 (unaudited)
|8,554
|4,866
|(851)
|47
|(144)
|21,708
|34,180
|19,126
|53,306
Consolidated cash flow statement
for the six months ended 30 June 2022
|6 months
|6 months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Operating activities
|Profit/(loss) for the year before taxation
|20,329
|(903)
|1,524
|Finance income
|(40)
|(12)
|(34)
|Finance expense
|1,470
|1,403
|2,543
|Decrease in value of investment properties
|-
|-
|111
|Increase in value of trading investments
|-
|-
|(812)
|Expenditure on trading property
|(260)
|-
|-
|Adjustment to interest rate derivative
|(70)
|(60)
|(130)
|Profit on sale of investment properties
|-
|-
|(436)
|Depreciation
|884
|1,457
|2,815
|Profit on disposal of non-current assets
|200
|-
|133
|Sale of inventory - property (net of costs)
|-
|(121)
|-
|Exchange adjustments
|37
|9
|121
|Change in inventories
|(2,803)
|538
|2,921
|Development expenditure on inventories
|-
|-
|(1,016)
|Change in receivables
|766
|(1,305)
|(1,813)
|Change in payables
|(2,813)
|2,224
|(107)
|Cash generated from operations
|17,700
|3,230
|5,820
|Income tax paid
|(5,554)
|(211)
|(216)
|Cash inflows from operating activities
|12,146
|3,019
|5,604
|Investing activities
|Disposal of assets held for sale
|504
|-
|-
|Acquisition of investment properties, mining reserves, plant and equipment
|(7,994)
|(706)
|(1,871)
|Sale of investment properties
|-
|1,791
|4,219
|Disposal of other investments
|-
|-
|705
|Acquisition of other investments
|(3,262)
|(689)
|(1,630)
|Interest received
|40
|12
|34
|Cash (outflows)/inflows from investing activities
|(10,712)
|408
|1,457
|Financing activities
|Interest paid
|(1,468)
|(1,379)
|(2,621)
|Interest on obligation under finance leases
|(17)
|(16)
|(199)
|Receipt of bank loan - Bisichi PLC
|48
|130
|46
|Repayment of bank loan - Bisichi PLC
|(150)
|(262)
|(317)
|Repayment of bank loan - Dragon Retail Properties Ltd
|(10)
|(10)
|(21)
|Receipt of bank loan - London & Associated Properties PLC
|220
|352
|522
|Repayment of bank loan - London & Associated Properties PLC
|(188)
|(88)
|(606)
|Repayment of lease liability
|(126)
|(132)
|(235)
|Lease assignment costs paid
|-
|-
|(101)
|Equity dividends paid - non-controlling interests
|(1,787)
|-
|-
|Cash outflows from financing activities
|(3,478)
|(1,405)
|(3,532)
Consolidated cash flow statement - continued
for the six months ended 30 June 2022
|6 months
|6 months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,044)
|2,022
|3,529
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|5,982
|2,348
|2,348
|Exchange adjustment
|(51)
|(40)
|105
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|3,887
|4,330
|5,982
The cash flows above relate to continuing and discontinued operations.
Cash and cash equivalents
For the purpose of the cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents comprise the following balance sheet amounts:
|Cash and cash equivalents (before bank overdrafts)
|7,816
|8,299
|8,518
|Bank overdrafts
|(3,929)
|(3,969)
|(2,536)
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|3,887
|4,330
|5,982
Notes to the half year report
for the six months ended 30 June 2022
|1. Segmental analysis
|6 months
|6 months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Revenue
|LAP
|- Rental income
|2,092
|2,372
|5,024
|- Service charge income
|471
|411
|852
|- Management income from third parties
|9
|9
|18
|Bisichi
|- Rental income
|543
|576
|904
|- Service charge income
|-
|-
|130
|- Mining
|44,837
|23,045
|49,401
|Dragon
- Rental income
|123
|105
|125
|- Service charge income
|1
|-
|23
|48,076
|26,518
|56,477
|Operating profit/(loss)
|LAP
|208
|397
|311
|Bisichi
|21,544
|(517)
|2,621
|Dragon
|88
|51
|88
|21,840
|(69)
|3,020
|(Loss)/profit before taxation
|LAP
|(986)
|(409)
|(1,273)
|Bisichi
|21,249
|(524)
|2,790
|Dragon
|66
|30
|7
|20,329
|(903)
|1,524
|2. Finance costs
|6 months
|6 months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Finance income
|40
|12
|34
|Finance expenses:
|Interest on bank loans and overdrafts
|(925)
|(947)
|(1,345)
|Other loans
|(430)
|(430)
|(1,121)
|Interest on obligations under finance leases
|(115)
|(26)
|(77)
|Total finance expenses
|(1,470)
|(1,403)
|(2,543)
|(1,430)
|(1,391)
|(2,509)
Notes to the half year report - continued
|3. Income tax
|6 months
|6 months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Current tax
|6,115
|(14)
|731
|Deferred tax
|(469)
|143
|(33)
|5,646
|129
|698
4. Earnings per share
|6 months
|6 months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Profit/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders after tax (£'000)
|4,293
|(660)
|(152)
|Weighted average number of shares in issue for the period ('000)
|85,326
|85,326
|85,326
|Basic earnings per share
|5.03p
|(0.77)p
|(0.18)p
|Diluted number of shares in issue ('000)
|85,326
|85,326
|85,326
|Diluted earnings per share
|5.03p
|(0.77)p
|(0.18)p
5. Properties
Investment properties are held a fair value at each reporting period.
During the period one property was sold, generating net sales proceeds of £0.504 million. This property was valued at £0.504 million at 31 December 2021 and disclosed as an asset held for sale. There was no profit on sale in the period.
During the period one property was purchased for £2.37 million, excluding costs, being an industrial portfolio in Warrington.
Subsequent to the period end, on 29 July 2022, a retail property in West Bromwich was sold, generating net sale proceeds of £4.55 million. This property was revalued to the net sales proceeds achieved, generating a £200,000 downwards revaluation of the property in the period. The property was transferred to assets held for sale at 30 June 2022.
Other than as discussed above, the Directors have placed a valuation on the properties which is not materially different to the value as at 31 December 2021. Investment properties are therefore included at a directors' valuation which is considered to be the fair value as at 30 June 2022. Please refer to page 44 of the 2021 Annual report and Accounts for details on the valuation of investment and inventory properties as at 31 December 2021.
|6. Net assets per share
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2022
|2021
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Shares in issue ('000)
|85,326
|85,326
|85,326
|Net assets attributable to equity shareholders (£'000)
|34,165
|29,199
|29,683
|Basic net assets per share
|40.04p
|34.22p
|34.78p
|Shares in issue diluted by outstanding share options ('000)
|85,326
|85,326
|85,326
|Net assets after issue of share options (£'000)
|34,165
|29,199
|29,683
|Fully diluted net assets per share
|40.04p
|34.22p
|34.78p
Notes to the half year report - continued
7. Related party transactions
The related parties and the nature of costs recharged are as disclosed in the group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
8. Dividends
There is no interim dividend payable for the period (30 June 2021: Nil).
There is no final dividend payable in respect of 2021.
9. Risks and uncertainties
The group's principal risks and uncertainties are reported on pages 10 and 11 in the 2021 Annual Report. They have been reviewed by the Directors and remain unchanged for the current period.
The largest area of estimation and uncertainty in the interim financial statements is in respect of the valuation of investment properties (which are not revalued at the half year).
For Bisichi PLC, the largest area of estimation relates to currency movements and coal mining activities in South Africa, including depreciation, impairment and the provision for rehabilitation (relating to environmental rehabilitation of mining areas).
Property, plant and equipment representing Bisichi's mining assets in South Africa are reviewed for impairment where there is evidence of a material impairment. The impairment test indicated significant headroom as at 31 December 2021 and no impairment was considered appropriate.
Other areas of estimation and uncertainly are referred to in the Group's annual financial statements. There have been no significant changes to the basis of accounting of key estimates and judgements as disclosed in the annual report as at 31 December 2021.
10. Subsequent Events
On 29 July 2022 the group sold its interest in a retail property in West Bromwich for gross sales proceeds of £4.75 million.
On 25 August 2022, the group repaid its 25-year £10 million debenture with Aviva at 8.109%, as it fell due, and a loan with Metro Bank, with a remaining balance of £3.5 million at BoE base rate plus 2.95%, and executed a 5-year £13.6 million floating rate loan with QIB (UK) PLC at BoE base rate plus 3.95%, secured against its investment properties.
11. Financial information
The above financial information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The figures for the year ended 31 December 2021 are based upon the latest statutory accounts, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
As required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, the interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with both IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules.
The half year results have not been audited or subject to review by the company's auditor.
The annual financial statements of London & Associated Properties PLC are prepared in accordance with IFRS and in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. the company has applied UK-adopted IAS and at the date of application, both UK-adopted IAS and EU-adopted IFRS are the same. The same accounting policies are used for the six months ended 30 June 2022 as were used for the year ended 31 December 2021.
As stated in the 2021 Annual Report in the group accounting policies, Bisichi PLC and Dragon Retail Properties Limited are consolidated with LAP, as required by IFRS 10.
The assessment of new standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not effective, is that these are not anticipated to have a material impact on the financial statements.
The interim financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis.
12. Board approval
The half year results were approved by the Board of London & Associated Properties PLC on 30 August 2022.
Directors' responsibility statement
The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
(a) the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with (i) UK-adopted International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, (ii) International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as published by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and (iii) International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union (EU);
(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:
(1) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and
(2) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of management and currently available information. Future statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. Rather, future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based upon assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Risks and uncertainties identified by the Group are set out on pages 7 and 8 of the 2021 Annual Report & Accounts. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this report.
Signed on behalf of the Board on 31 August 2022
Sir Michael HellerJonathan Mintz
Director Director
