Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN) ("Ravelin" or the "REIT"), an internally managed global owner and operator of well-located commercial real estate, announces financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

The REIT's annual audited financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 are available under the REIT's issuer profile on SEDAR+ and can also be found on the REIT's website at ravelinreit.com.

For any questions related to the REIT's financial results or ongoing business initiatives, please contact the REIT's investor relations team at ir@ravelinreit.com or (647) 792-6060.

About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN)

The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit ravelinreit.com to learn more.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290182

Source: Ravelin Properties REIT