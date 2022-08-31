As reinsurance industry participants from across the globe prepare to gather in Monte Carlo for the annual Rendez-Vous de Septembre, AM Best's latest research paints a very mixed picture for the industry globally.

Now available in one comprehensive report, featuring exclusive extra content, AM Best's in-depth analysis of key segments and regional markets across the global reinsurance industry reveals a bevy of challenges. These headwinds include looming inflation and recession risks to available capital; investor risk tolerance tested from recent half decade natural catastrophe activity; potential weakening of risk-adjusted capitalization positions as capital utilization remains flat; and a growing investor uncertainty in the ILS sector with implications for the supply of capital. The report explores factors affecting different reinsurance market participants, as well as market-specific trends:

Changing risk appetites for reinsurers in Sub-Saharan Africa, spurred by increasing severity of adverse weather events.

Growing pains in the energy-rich MENA reinsurance markets, but growth potential remains high.

Improved results among Asia Pacific reinsurers compared with global peers.

Cautious optimism in Latin American markets amid a lack of large-scale catastrophe losses.

In the absence of significant adverse development from Covid-19 losses, a pass for the European "Big Four" reinsurers.

The data and analysis behind AM Best's highly regarded ranking of the 50 largest reinsurance groups.

To augment these segment reports and exhaustive research, a number of video interviews with senior insurance rating analysts providing AM Best's opinion and key findings on a selection of the principal reinsurance topics tackled in this volume of reports are available. To view these discussions, please visit Global Re 2022.

AMBestTV will be conducting interviews from Rendez-Vous de Septembre as well. The available playlist for video interviews during the conference will be available here.

To access the full copy of this comprehensive Best's Market Segment Report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=323472.

For all of AM Best's research on the global reinsurance industry, please visit Best's Research.

Lastly, AM Best's primary market event presenting some of the key analysis and opinion from the industry, will be delivered in its annual reinsurance market briefing, which it will host again at this year's Rendez-Vous de Septembre, on Sunday, 11 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST), at the Hermitage Hotel in Monte Carlo. For more information, and to register, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/rmbrvs2022/index.html.

