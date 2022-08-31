Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSME ISIN: SE0017615644 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEIMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEIMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2022 | 09:05
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Alleima AB to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, August 31, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Alleima AB's shares (short name ALLEI) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector and is the 56th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

Alleima AB, a spin-off of Sandvik's Materials Technology division, is a
developer, manufacturer, and producer of high value-added products in advanced
stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industry heating,
operating with a global footprint. Alleima operates a fully integrated
value-chain with 27 production units in 14 countries, reaching net sales in
2021 of SEK 14 Bn. 

"Today's listing on Nasdaq marks a historic day for our company and an
important step to build for the future. As a standalone company, Alleima will
have the best possible conditions for growth and value creation." says Göran
Björkman, President and CEO of Alleima. 

"We are excited to welcome Alleima AB, who I believe will make an important
addition to the Swedish industrial sector, to the Stockholm Main Market," said
Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "While a new listing,
Alleima already has an important history as a publicly listed corporation and
we look forward to following their elevated growth journey now as a new
company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Conny Huldin
+358 50 329 4713
conny.huldin@nasdaq.com
ALLEIMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.