Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Alleima AB to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, August 31, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Alleima AB's shares (short name ALLEI) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector and is the 56th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. Alleima AB, a spin-off of Sandvik's Materials Technology division, is a developer, manufacturer, and producer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industry heating, operating with a global footprint. Alleima operates a fully integrated value-chain with 27 production units in 14 countries, reaching net sales in 2021 of SEK 14 Bn. "Today's listing on Nasdaq marks a historic day for our company and an important step to build for the future. As a standalone company, Alleima will have the best possible conditions for growth and value creation." says Göran Björkman, President and CEO of Alleima. "We are excited to welcome Alleima AB, who I believe will make an important addition to the Swedish industrial sector, to the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "While a new listing, Alleima already has an important history as a publicly listed corporation and we look forward to following their elevated growth journey now as a new company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Conny Huldin +358 50 329 4713 conny.huldin@nasdaq.com