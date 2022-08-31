COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. These results, which cover the thirteen weeks ended July 30, 2022, are compared to the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021.

"In the second quarter, we delivered our fifth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales compared to pre-pandemic levels, drove gross margin expansion of 50 basis points and delivered operating income of $10 million," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. "While our performance was below our outlook, we achieved solid results despite challenging macroeconomic conditions that worsened as the quarter progressed."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Increased comparable sales by 1% compared to 2021, achieving the fifth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales compared to pre-pandemic levels. Increased comparable sales by 4% compared to 2019

Drove record Express Factory Outlet stores revenue for a second quarter and increased comparable sales by 2%

Delivered gross margin expansion of 50 basis points compared to 2021, driven by net sales growth and lower compensation-related expenses. Delivered 630 basis point expansion compared 2019

Generated operating income of $10 million and EBITDA of $26 million

Continued to operate with the highest number of active Express Insider loyalty members in the Company's history

"While we have lowered our outlook for the back half of this year to reflect the uncertainty of macroeconomic conditions, we remain committed to our long-term objective of a mid-single digit operating margin. We have demonstrated our ability to stay focused on the fundamentals, control the controllables, and operate with both discipline and agility," Baxter concluded.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Consolidated net sales increased 2% to $464.9 million from $457.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, with consolidated comparable sales up 1% Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, were flat compared to the second quarter of 2021. Retail stores drove a 6% increase while eCommerce demand declined 6%. However, we remain committed to achieving our long-term goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand Comparable outlet store sales increased 2% versus the second quarter of 2021

Gross margin was 33.1% of net sales compared to 32.6% in last year's second quarter, an increase of approximately 50 basis points Merchandise margin contracted by 70 basis points primarily driven by the impact of expense associated with supply chain costs Buying and occupancy expenses leveraged approximately 120 basis points due to increased sales and lower compensation-related expenses

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $143.3 million, 30.8% of net sales, versus $134.6 million, 29.4% of net sales, in last year's second quarter. The deleverage in the SG&A rate was driven by incremental investments in technology and higher store staffing levels

Operating income was $10.4 million compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2021

Income tax expense was $0.3 million at an effective tax rate of 3.5%. Income tax expense and the effective tax rate were approximately zero during the second quarter of 2021

Net income was $7.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $10.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $25.6 million compared to EBITDA of $30.8 million in the second quarter of 2021

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 versus $33.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021

Inventory was $346.2 million at the end of the second quarter, up 30% compared to $266.6 million at the end of the prior year's second quarter, driven primarily by the pull-forward of purchases to mitigate supply chain challenges as well as pack-and-hold for late-arriving 2021 holiday inventory

Short-term debt was $4.5 million and long-term debt was $197.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to short-term debt of $9.0 million and long-term debt of $109.2 million at the end of the prior year's second quarter

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, $70.9 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility

Operating cash flow was negative $60.8 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022, compared to $67.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021

Capital expenditures totaled $13.5 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021

2022 Outlook

This outlook is based on our solid year-to-date performance and the advancements we have made in each of the four foundational pillars of our EXPRESSway Forward strategy (Product, Brand, Customer, Execution), balanced against the increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment, ongoing uncertainty of the supply chain, geopolitical events and other uncertainties that may impact our business.

Third Quarter 2022

The Company expects the following for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021:

Comparable sales to decrease mid-single digits

Gross margin rate to decrease approximately 350 basis points

SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to delever approximately 350 basis points, including incremental investments in technology and higher store labor expenses

Net interest expense of $4 million

Effective tax rate essentially zero percent

Full Year 2022

The Company expects the following for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021:

Comparable sales to increase mid-single digits

Gross margin rate to increase approximately 100 basis points

SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to delever approximately 100 basis points

Net interest expense of $16 million

Effective tax rate essentially zero percent

Diluted loss per share of $0.16 to $0.22

Capital expenditures of approximately $50 million

Inventory to move closer to parity with sales growth in the back half of the year

Assumptions in the Company's outlook may be affected by the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and geopolitical events and their impacts throughout the supply chain.

See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results is scheduled for August 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (888) 550-5723 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor and remain available for 90 days. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 31, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 7, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering the replay pin number 1790468. In addition, an investor presentation of second quarter 2022 results will be available at www.express.com/investor at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on August 31, 2022.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand grounded in versatility, guided by its purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - and powered by a styling community. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always 'of the now' so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com or www.upwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and include, but are not limited to (1) guidance and expectations, including statements regarding expected operating margins, comparable sales, effective tax rates, interest income, net income, diluted earnings per share, cash tax refunds, liquidity, EBITDA, free cash flow, eCommerce demand, and capital expenditures, (2) statements regarding expected store openings, store closures, store conversions, and gross square footage, and (3) statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, and initiatives, including, but not limited to, results expected from such strategy, plans, and initiatives. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the future tense and statements accompanied by words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "scheduled," "estimates," "anticipates," "opportunity," "leads" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are (1) changes in consumer spending and general economic conditions; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued impact on our business operations, store traffic, employee availability, financial condition, liquidity and cash flow; (3) geopolitical risks, including impacts from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and increased tensions between China and Taiwan; (4) our ability to operate our business efficiently, manage capital expenditures and costs, and obtain financing when required; (5) our ability to identify and respond to new and changing fashion trends, customer preferences, and other related factors; (6) fluctuations in our sales, results of operations, and cash levels on a seasonal basis and due to a variety of other factors, including our product offerings relative to customer demand, the mix of merchandise we sell, promotions, and inventory levels; (7) customer traffic at malls, shopping centers, and at our stores; (8) competition from other retailers; (9) our dependence on a strong brand image; (10) our ability to adapt to changing consumer behavior and develop and maintain a relevant and reliable omni-channel experience for our customers; (11) the failure or breach of information systems upon which we rely; (12) our ability to protect customer data from fraud and theft; (13) our dependence upon third parties to manufacture all of our merchandise; (14) changes in the cost of raw materials, labor, and freight; (15) supply chain or other business disruption, including as a result of the coronavirus; (16) our dependence upon key executive management; (17) our ability to execute our growth strategy, EXPRESSway Forward, including engaging our customers and acquiring new ones, executing with precision to accelerate sales and profitability, creating great product and reinvigorating our brand; (18) our substantial lease obligations; (19) our reliance on third parties to provide us with certain key services for our business; (20) impairment charges on long-lived assets; (21) claims made against us resulting in litigation or changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; (22) our inability to protect our trademarks or other intellectual property rights which may preclude the use of our trademarks or other intellectual property around the world; (23) restrictions imposed on us under the terms of our asset-based loan facility, including restrictions on the ability to effect share repurchases; (24) changes in tax requirements, results of tax audits, and other factors that may cause fluctuations in our effective tax rate; (25) changes in tariff rates; and (26) natural disasters, extreme weather, public health issues, including pandemics, fire, acts of terrorism or war and other events that cause business interruption. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the additional information concerning these and other factors in Express, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Schedule 1 Express, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 July 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,667 $ 41,176 $ 33,852 Receivables, net 11,924 11,744 10,470 Income tax receivable 2,229 53,665 53,892 Inventories 346,229 358,795 266,593 Prepaid rent 6,321 5,602 4,891 Other 22,628 19,755 14,415 Total current assets 426,998 490,737 384,113 Right of Use Asset, Net 546,259 615,462 704,909 Property and Equipment 989,088 975,802 963,089 Less: accumulated depreciation (856,324 ) (827,820 ) (806,040 ) Property and equipment, net 132,764 147,982 157,049 Non-Current Income Tax Receivable 52,278 — — Other Assets 4,656 5,273 4,309 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,162,955 $ 1,259,454 $ 1,250,380 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term lease liability $ 190,324 $ 196,628 $ 212,659 Accounts payable 166,378 231,974 156,896 Deferred revenue 31,632 35,985 29,674 Short-term debt 4,500 11,216 8,966 Accrued expenses 106,087 110,850 111,854 Total current liabilities 498,921 586,653 520,049 Long-Term Lease Liability 456,661 536,905 624,582 Long-Term Debt 197,673 117,581 109,207 Other Long-Term Liabilities 10,213 17,007 20,036 Total Liabilities 1,163,468 1,258,146 1,273,874 Commitments and Contingencies Total Stockholders' (Deficit)/Equity (513 ) 1,308 (23,494 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,162,955 $ 1,259,454 $ 1,250,380

Schedule 2 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net Sales $ 464,919 $ 457,627 $ 915,704 $ 803,386 Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs 311,218 308,320 630,503 575,275 GROSS PROFIT 153,701 149,307 285,201 228,111 Operating Expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 143,278 134,562 284,371 253,955 Other operating expense/(income), net 11 (31 ) (479 ) (64 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 143,289 134,531 283,892 253,891 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) 10,412 14,776 1,309 (25,780 ) Interest Expense, Net 3,800 4,115 7,294 9,367 Other Income, Net (676 ) — (876 ) — INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,288 10,661 (5,109 ) (35,147 ) Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 252 22 (231 ) (62 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ 7,036 $ 10,639 $ (4,878 ) $ (35,085 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.53 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.53 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 68,150 66,527 67,681 65,863 Diluted 68,747 69,565 67,681 65,863

Schedule 3 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (4,878 ) $ (35,085 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,088 35,866 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 21 — Share-based compensation 5,013 5,404 Landlord allowance amortization (234 ) (172 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (180 ) 4,086 Income tax receivable (842 ) 57,450 Inventories 12,566 (2,233 ) Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses (76,673 ) (12,896 ) Other assets and liabilities (25,690 ) 15,171 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (60,809 ) 67,591 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (13,494 ) (10,558 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (13,494 ) (10,558 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility 144,000 38,000 Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (69,000 ) (119,050 ) Proceeds from borrowings under the term loan facility — 50,000 Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility (2,250 ) (43,263 ) Repayments of financing arrangements — (769 ) Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements — (471 ) Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations (1,956 ) (3,502 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 70,794 (79,055 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,509 ) (22,022 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 41,176 55,874 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 37,667 $ 33,852

Schedule 4

Express, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax expense/(benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense.

How This Measure Is Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that the Company believes is a useful measure to facilitate comparisons to historical performance. EBITDA is used as a performance measure in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan.

Limitations of the Usefulness of This Measure

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA excludes certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (in thousands) July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 7,036 $ 10,639 $ (4,878 ) $ (35,085 ) Interest expense, net 3,800 4,115 7,294 9,367 Income tax expense/(benefit) 252 22 (231 ) (62 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,477 16,002 29,213 32,756 EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 25,565 $ 30,778 $ 31,398 $ 6,976

Schedule 5 Express, Inc. Real Estate Activity (Unaudited) Second Quarter 2022 - Actual July 30, 2022 - Actual Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (1) 343 Outlet Stores — — 202 Express Edit Stores — — 5 UpWest Stores 4 — 14 TOTAL 4 (1) 564 4.7 million Third Quarter 2022 - Projected October 29, 2022 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (1) 342 Outlet Stores — — 202 Express Edit Stores 4 — 9 UpWest Stores 2 (1) 15 TOTAL 6 (2) 568 4.7 million Full Year 2022 - Projected January 28, 2023 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (13) 333 Outlet Stores — (3) 200 Express Edit Stores 7 (1) 11 UpWest Stores 9 (3) 13 TOTAL 16 (20) 557 4.6 million

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Greg Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

gjohnson@express.com

(614) 474-4890